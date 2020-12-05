“Spinal Surgery Devices Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Spinal Surgery Devices market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999525
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Spinal Fusion is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Device Type Segment
In the device type segment of the spinal surgery devices market, spinal fusion is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.05%, during the forecast period.
The spinal fusion device type is sub-segmented into instrumented and non-instrumented spinal fusion, cervical fusion, interbody fusion, and lumbar fusion. Many products in the market provide conventional, yet effective treatments to patients suffering from lumbar spinal stenosis, along with alternative advanced treatments for decompression spine surgery. The major market players manufacture both anterior and posterior dynamic stabilization devices for the lumbar spine. Moreover, many clinical trials are in the process for further development. This factor is likely to offer various benefits to the market studied. A major share of the market studied is occupied by posterior screw fusion systems, due to their increased usage. The share of the same is expected to increase over the forecast period, registering a healthy CAGR.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same during the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for spinal surgery devices and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest share of the market. According to a survey conducted in the United States, by the National Centre for Health Statistics, more than 65 million Americans suffer from lower back problems, every year. Moreover, in terms of surgery type, spinal fusion has a higher risk of infection and readmission to the hospital, and there is no evidence that it provides greater benefit to patients. However, its use increased by 67% among Medicare patients and is now more common than spinal decompression.
The US segment of the market studied is expected to grow, due to a general shift in the trend toward more minimally invasive surgeries in the spinal implant market, over the forecast period.
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999525
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
As per the , the spinal surgery devices market is a significant, money-spinning sub-segment of the orthopaedic industry. Spine surgery has traditionally been an ‘open surgery’, wherein, a long incision allows the surgeon to access the spine anatomy.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999525
Detailed TOC of Spinal Surgery Devices Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Adoption Rate of Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgeries
4.2.2 Increasing Number of Technological Advances in Spinal Surgery
4.2.3 Increasing Incidences of Obesity and Degenerative Spinal Conditions
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Process For New Product Approval
4.3.2 Expensive Treatment Procedures
4.3.3 Stringent Reimbursement Concerns
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device Type
5.1.1 Spinal Decompression
5.1.1.1 Corpectomy
5.1.1.2 Discectomy
5.1.1.3 Facetectomy
5.1.1.4 Foraminotomy
5.1.1.5 Laminotomy
5.1.2 Spinal Fusion
5.1.2.1 Instrumented And Non-Instrumented Spinal Fusion
5.1.2.2 Cervical Fusion
5.1.2.3 Interbody Fusion
5.1.2.4 Lumbar Fusion
5.1.3 Fracture Repair Devices
5.1.4 Arthroplasty Devices
5.1.5 Non-fusion Devices
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Medtronic PLC
6.1.2 Styker Corporation
6.1.3 Depuy Synthes Spine Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
6.1.4 Globus Medical Inc.
6.1.5 Alphatec Spine Inc.
6.1.6 Seaspine
6.1.7 Zimmer Holdings Inc.
6.1.8 SpineGuard SA
6.1.9 K2M Group Holdings Inc.
6.1.10 Nuvasive Inc.
6.1.11 Joimax GmbH
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Multifunctional Vibration Conveyor Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry
Puncture Needles Market 2020 | In-depth Research of Global Key Players, Industry Size & Share, Business Growth Rate, Revenue, and Global Research Forecast to 2024
Non-Sparking Tools Market Share Value Analysis with Key Technologies 2020 Market Dynamics of Key Players, Global Opportunities, Demand Status Forecast till 2026
Tile Adhesive Market 2020| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis till 2025
Consumer Food Delivery Market Growing Business Factors 2020: | Latest Opportunities, Technological Advancements, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2025
Fermenters Market Share, Business Growth 2020: Statistics and Growth, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Size, Development History Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Helideck Lightings Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Water Soluble Bags Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co
Aircraft Interior Lighting System Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026
Aqueous Printing Inks Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026
Aminopolycarboxylic Acid (APCA) Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Future Plans of Leading Manufacturers, Growth Key Factors, and Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Ignition Coil Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025