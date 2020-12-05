“Brain Monitoring Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Brain Monitoring market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Electroencephalograph is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Product Type Segment
Under the product type segmentation of the market, electroencephalograph is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.25%, during the forecast period.
Electroencephalography (EEG) is the recording of electrical activity along the scalp, produced by the firing of neurons within the brain. In clinical contexts, EEG refers to the recording of the brain’s spontaneous electrical activity over a short period of time, usually 20–40 minutes, as recorded from multiple electrodes placed on the scalp. In neurology, the main diagnostic application of EEG is in the case of epilepsy, as epileptic activity can create clear abnormalities on a standard EEG study. A secondary clinical use of EEG is in the diagnosis of coma, encephalopathy, and brain death. Recently, Masimo got FDA clearance for next-generation SedLine brain function monitoring. SedLine helps clinicians monitor the state of the brain under anesthesia, with bilateral acquisition and processing of four leads of electroencephalogram (EEG) signals.
Increasing brain disorders and increasing technological advancements are driving the EEG market and are expected to further increase in the coming years.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for brain monitoring and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest share of the global brain monitoring market. According to the US National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), it has been estimated that one in four American adults suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder in any given year, and nearly 6% suffer from serious disabilities. The same source has also stated that the total cost of serious mental illness in the United States exceeds USD 317 billion, per year.
Factors, such as favorable reimbursement policies, increasing technological advancements (including the development of mobile EEG machines, real-time monitoring, and alerts) have driven the growth of the market in the United States.
The global brain monitoring market report analyzes the market trends of various brain monitoring devices, in addition to the future growth and regional markets of the same. As per the , the market has been segmented based on product, modality, end user, and geography.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
