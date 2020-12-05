“Carrier Screening Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Carrier Screening market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Key Market Trends: Molecular Screening Test Segment by Test Type is Expected to Register Fastest Growth Rate during the Forecast Period A molecular screening test identifies DNA mutations, which are variations in the genetic code that lead to decreased production of enzymes. It focuses on the mutations seen in one ethnic group. It involves a step-wise process of testing for common alleles, and if required, extensive gene analysis. Sequencing is a method of molecular screening, which is accomplished by reading across the DNA code of a specific gene to know if there are any known mutations. If the test results are negative, it reduces the chances that the individual is a carrier, however, it does not eliminate the chance of having a carrier gene, since it is possible that the mutation might not have been discovered yet through the current technology. Some of the prominent recessive disorders for which molecular testing is beneficial are Canavan disease, Cystic fibrosis, GM1 gangliosidosis, spinal muscular atrophy, etc. With advancements in genetic analysis tools, like assays based on next-generation sequencing and microarray technologies, molecular diagnostics are revolutionizing the practice of medicine, by improving the prenatal and reproductive care, enabling earlier disease detection, and advancing the treatment for heritable diseases. There is an expansion of molecular testing, as it has the potential to increase testing accuracies through technical benefits for many targeted disorders that may not be suggested to biochemical testing. North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market North America is found to hold a major share of the carrier screening market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. Genetic disease is the leading cause of infant deaths in the United States, accounting for approximately 20% of the total annual infant mortality. Many advances in genomic medicine and technological platforms have made possible low-cost, panâ€ethnic, expanded carrier screening that enables obstetric care providers to offer screening for over 100 recessive genetic diseases. However, the rapid integration of this genomic medicine into the routine obstetric practice has raised some concerns about the practical implementation of carrier testing. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, more than 30,000 people suffer from cystic fibrosis in the United States, and approximately 1,000 new cases of cystic fibrosis are diagnosed each year in the country. Thus, as the prevalence of genetic diseases is increasing every year, the usage of carrier screening is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

The major factors for the growth of the carrier screening market include the increasing emphasis on early disease detection and prevention, rising demand for personalized medicine, and increasing application of screening tests in genetic disorders, which is expected to experience a boost during the forecast period.