“Biobanks Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Biobanks market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Atlanta Biologicals Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BioLifeSolutions Inc.

Chart Industries Inc.

Hamilton Company

Qiagen NV

Sigma

Aldrich Inc. (Merck KGaA)

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cryogenic Storage Segment by Equipment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period In biobanks, the cryogenic storage systems are basically used to store different life sciences materials at a very low temperature. The low temperature storage increases the longevity of the cells, while at the same time reducing the intensity of freezing damage. Various cryogenic storage devices are available that have been designed to allow storage of both liquid and vapor phase materials. The temperature in the cryogenic storage system is required to be maintained continuously. Currently, all demand is for automated cryogenic storage devices. This segment is further divided into refrigerators, ice machines, and freezers. With advanced storage and automated devices propelling the growth of the market, steady growth in the North American and European markets is expected. North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market North America is holds a major share in the global biobanks market, and it is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States has the largest expenditure for R&D and better healthcare infrastructure in the world. Different pharmaceutical/ biotech companies, academia, and research institutes are utilizing biobanks for the storage of DNA, RNA, tissue, serum, blood, plasma, cells, etc. According to the Hastings Center, a non-profit organization, 300 million biospecimens have been stored in the United States in various public and private biobanks. The market is in demand for the most advanced automated systems, and there is also a high adoption rate for new technology. Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the global biobanks market include the innovations in regenerative medicine, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, advances in drug discovery and development, and R&D funding and investments by government and non-governmental organizations. These factors are expected to a boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Regenerative medicine through stem cell technology is one of the important treatments for diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, diabetes, cancers, and rare genetic diseases. In order to benefit from the existing therapies, umbilical cord cells and other stem cells are preserved.

Stem cell practices are on the rise, globally, and are contributing to the development of new solutions for various diseases. Boston-based biotech start-up, Orig3n, is looking to build the largest and most diverse biobank, harnessing the power of induced pluripotent stem cell technology to accelerate regenerative medicine. Treatments for diseases, like muscular degeneration, using adult stem cells are now going into Phase 3 clinical trials in Japan. These successes are driving both the government and the private sector organizations into investing in more stem cell banks.