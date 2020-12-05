“Laboratory Informatics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Laboratory Informatics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Informatics Corporation)

Agilent Technologies

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

LabLynx Inc.

LabVantage Solutions Inc.

LabWare Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Key Market Trends: Laboratory Information Management System is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Product In the product segment of the laboratory informatics market, laboratory information management system is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period. LIMS are usually intended for the laboratories having recurring workflows, such as quality control laboratories. LIM system contains a special data structure, and the processes of the laboratory (workflow) should already be established in a certain format. LIMS products have been losing market share to electronic lab notebooks (ELN) and laboratory execution system (LES) in the recent years. This trend can be observed in the sales growth of LES vendors and in the investment of large LIMS providers in the field of ELN and LES. Some of the major players in the market studied, such as LabVantage Solutions Inc., have invested heavily, in order to develop comprehensive and highly integrated LES and ELN capabilities. North America Domainates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecasted Period North America currently dominates the market for laboratory informatics and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the well-established healthcare industry and better reimbursement facilities in the region. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region, due to the higher adoption of digital healthcare in the country and the rising investments done by the companies over there. Market Overview:

The global laboratory informatics market was valued at USD 2,395.69 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 3,729.23 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.65%. Factors that are driving the market include high accuracy and efficiency of results, increasing applications of lab informatics solutions, and increasing number of diagnoses.