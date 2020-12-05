“Bioabsorbable Stents Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Bioabsorbable Stents market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Arterius Limited

Elixir Medical Corporation

Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd

Terumo Corporation

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Amaranth Medical

Biotronik

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

Key Market Trends: Polymer-based Bioabsorbable Stents Sub-segment is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Product Type Segment In the product type segment of the market, polymer-based bioabsorbable stents are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 8.95% in the forecast period. Bioabsorbable stents (BAS)/polymer-based bioabsorbable stents are made of the materials that can completely dissolve or be absorbed in the body. These are used both in peripheral and coronary artery disease. Most of the bioabsorbable stents are made of polylactic acid that is a naturally dissolvable material. However, the polymer materials, such as polycarbonates, polyesters, corrodible metals, and bacterial-derived polymers are under investigation for developing the next-generation bioabsorbable stents. The risk of the in-stent restenosis using drug-eluting and metallic stents (DES) has raised the need for bioabsorbable stents. The BAS has a low rate of late-stent thrombosis (LST) and restenosis, which led to the acceptance of BAS for clinical purposes. The product Absorb GT1 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold System (BVS) from Abbott was the first absorbable stent for coronary artery disease that received FDA in 2016, and was commercially available in Europe from 2011. However, on September 14, 2017, Abbott announced the end of sales of the Absorb bioresorbable vascular scaffold, due to poor sales and safety concerns, which led to a strong negative impact on the market. However, owing to the increased significance of the same, this sub-segment is expected to register substantial growth in the coming future. Europe Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period Europe currently dominates the market for bioabsorbable stents and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increased usage of bioabsorbable stents. There is a rise in the usage because the region has a large number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases and there is a huge demand for technologically advanced treatment options for the same. Market Overview:

The global bioabsorbable stents market was valued at USD 112.14 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 183.28 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 8.53%. Factors that are driving the market include a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, steep increase in the aging population, and the expanding base of the obese population.