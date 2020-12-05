Sat. Dec 5th, 2020

Bioinformatics Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

Dec 5, 2020

Bioinformatics

Bioinformatics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Bioinformatics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999510

Top Players Are:

  • Illumina Inc.
  • Life Technologies (Thermo Fischer Scientific)
  • Qiagen NV
  • Agilent Technologies
  • PerkinElmer
  • ABM
  • Accelrys Inc.
  • Geneva Bioinformatics SA
  • Ontoforce
  • Data4Cure
  • Life Map Sciences (Biotime)

    Key Market Trends:

    Personalized Medicine is the Segment under Application that is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

    Bioinformatics is an essential component in basic research and in the development of new concepts for diagnosis and therapy, as well as in clinical practice, in which these concepts are applied to treat patients. Some of the major drivers that help in the increasing demand for bioinformatics are, growing applications of bioinformatics in drug discovery and development and growing bioinformatics support in the development of personalized medicines and clinical diagnostics.

    Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

    A large number of healthcare investments in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the bioinformatics market. Furthermore, the high adoption of IoT technologies in this sector is expected to impact market growth in the region positively. Key countries, including China and India, are expected to propel the bioinformatics market in this region mainly.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999510

    Market Overview:

  • The propelling factors for the growth of the global bioinformatics market include the increasing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing, increasing initiatives from government and private organizations, accelerating growth of proteomics and genomics, and increasing research on molecular biology and drug discovery. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the global bioinformatics market is expected to experience a boost during the forecast period.
  • Bioinformatics is gaining importance, as large amounts of data generated through techniques, like nucleic acid and protein sequencing, require data management and interpretation for future researches and medical purposes. Hence, increasing demand is expected to drive the bioinformatics market during the forecast period.
  • The demand for differentially expressed genes, computational epigenetics, meta-analysis of microarray data, gene network, systems biology requirements, and gene-associating studies, among others, has had a major impact on the growth of the global bioinformatics market.
  • Thus, technical advancements, along with the advent of the NGS technology, have helped in the development of bioinformatics tools for analyzing a great amount of data. This has contributed to the growth of the global bioinformatics market.
  • There is also little research that has been done in the field of bioinformatics to expedite decision-making in healthcare. Within clinical or medical informatics, there is a rich history of research on systems designed to help care providers and patients (healthcare consumers) and make optimal decisions surrounding diagnosis and management.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    As per the , bioinformatics is the application of computational technology to gather, store, analyze, and integrate biological data. This data is used to procure information and is applied to gene-based drug discovery and development, protein structure studies, and the determination of the therapeutic efficacy of drugs.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999510

    Detailed TOC of Bioinformatics Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Nucleic Acid and Protein Sequencing
    4.2.2 Increasing Initiatives from Governments and Private Organizations
    4.2.3 Accelerating Growth of Proteomics and Genomics
    4.2.4 Increasing Research on Molecular Biology and Drug Discovery
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Well-defined Standards and Common Data Formats for Integration of Data
    4.3.2 Data Complexity Concerns and Lack of User-friendly Tools
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product and Services
    5.1.1 Knowledge Management Tools
    5.1.2 Bioinformatics Platform
    5.1.2.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators
    5.1.2.2 Sequence Analysis Platform
    5.1.2.3 Sequence Alignment Platform
    5.1.2.4 Sequence Manipulation Platform
    5.1.2.5 Structural and Functional Analysis Platform
    5.1.2.6 Other Bioinformatics Platforms
    5.1.3 Bioinformatics Services
    5.1.3.1 Sequencing Services
    5.1.3.2 Database and Management Services
    5.1.3.3 Data Analysis
    5.1.3.4 Other Bioinformatics Services
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Microbial Genome
    5.2.2 Gene Engineering
    5.2.3 Drug Development
    5.2.4 Personalized Medicine
    5.2.5 Omics
    5.2.6 Other Applications
    5.3 By End User
    5.3.1 Pharmaceutical
    5.3.2 Animal Study
    5.3.3 Agriculture
    5.3.4 Forensic science
    5.3.5 Other End Users
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 United States
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South America
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Illumina Inc.
    6.1.2 Life Technologies (Thermo Fischer Scientific)
    6.1.3 Qiagen NV
    6.1.4 Agilent Technologies
    6.1.5 PerkinElmer
    6.1.6 ABM
    6.1.7 Accelrys Inc.
    6.1.8 Geneva Bioinformatics SA
    6.1.9 Ontoforce
    6.1.10 Data4Cure
    6.1.11 Life Map Sciences (Biotime)

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

