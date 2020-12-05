“Bioinformatics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Bioinformatics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Illumina Inc.

Life Technologies (Thermo Fischer Scientific)

Qiagen NV

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

ABM

Accelrys Inc.

Geneva Bioinformatics SA

Ontoforce

Data4Cure

Key Market Trends: Personalized Medicine is the Segment under Application that is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period Bioinformatics is an essential component in basic research and in the development of new concepts for diagnosis and therapy, as well as in clinical practice, in which these concepts are applied to treat patients. Some of the major drivers that help in the increasing demand for bioinformatics are, growing applications of bioinformatics in drug discovery and development and growing bioinformatics support in the development of personalized medicines and clinical diagnostics. Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period A large number of healthcare investments in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the bioinformatics market. Furthermore, the high adoption of IoT technologies in this sector is expected to impact market growth in the region positively. Key countries, including China and India, are expected to propel the bioinformatics market in this region mainly. Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the global bioinformatics market include the increasing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing, increasing initiatives from government and private organizations, accelerating growth of proteomics and genomics, and increasing research on molecular biology and drug discovery. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the global bioinformatics market is expected to experience a boost during the forecast period.

Bioinformatics is gaining importance, as large amounts of data generated through techniques, like nucleic acid and protein sequencing, require data management and interpretation for future researches and medical purposes. Hence, increasing demand is expected to drive the bioinformatics market during the forecast period.

The demand for differentially expressed genes, computational epigenetics, meta-analysis of microarray data, gene network, systems biology requirements, and gene-associating studies, among others, has had a major impact on the growth of the global bioinformatics market.

Thus, technical advancements, along with the advent of the NGS technology, have helped in the development of bioinformatics tools for analyzing a great amount of data. This has contributed to the growth of the global bioinformatics market.