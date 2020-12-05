“Artificial Organ Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Artificial Organ market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Artificial Kidney is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Organ Type
In the organ type segment of the market, an artificial kidney is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period.
More than 650,000 patients, per year, in the United States and an estimated 2 million patients worldwide are affected by end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Those who live with ESRD make only 1% of the Medicare-covered population, but account for 7% of the Medicare budget. The number of patients in the United States diagnosed with ESRD is increasing by 5% each year. Mortality rates vary depending on the ESRD treatment. After one year of treatment, those on dialysis have a 20-25% mortality rate, with a five-year survival rate of 35%. People who receive transplants have a 3% mortality rate after five years.
As the rate of mortality because of dialysis is increasing, there is increased demand for artificial kidneys, which is propelling the growth of this segment.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue its Dominance in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for artificial organs, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to increased demand for artificial organs. The United States spends a significant parentage of its GDP each year on healthcare. According to the recent report of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 2018, about 18% of the GDP is spent on healthcare. Out of this, a substantial part goes into transplants being performed in the United States. Therefore, the United States holds the largest share in the artificial organ market in the North American region.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
An artificial organ is a medical device that is implanted or integrated into the body to replicate or augment the natural function of the organ. As per the , artificial organs include implantable devices, such as fully artificial hearts and pacemakers, along with organ support machines, such as dialysis and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Artificial Organ Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population
4.3.2 Scarcity of Donor Organs
4.3.3 Technological Advancements in the Artificial Organ Sector
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Expensive Procedures
4.4.2 Risks Associated With Artificial Organs
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Organ Type
5.1.1 Artificial Heart
5.1.1.1 Prosthetic Heart Valves
5.1.1.2 Ventricular Assist Devices
5.1.1.3 Cardiac Pacemakers
5.1.2 Artificial Kidney
5.1.3 Artificial Pancreas
5.1.4 Artificial Lungs
5.1.5 Cochlear Implants
5.1.6 Other Organ Types
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.2 Baxter International Inc.
6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.4 Getinge AB
6.1.5 Medtronic PLC
6.1.6 Abiomed
6.1.7 Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd
6.1.8 Berlin Heart GmbH
6.1.9 Carmat SA
6.1.10 Edward Lifesciences Corporation
6.1.11 Jarvik Heart Inc.
6.1.12 Terumo Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
