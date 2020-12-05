“Artificial Organ Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Artificial Organ market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Getinge AB

Medtronic PLC

Abiomed

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd

Berlin Heart GmbH

Carmat SA

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Jarvik Heart Inc.

The global artificial organ market was valued at USD 29,366.67 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 44,899.44 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.33%. Factors that are driving the market include the rising geriatric population, scarcity of donor organs, and technological advancements in the artificial organ sector.