“Healthcare IT Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Healthcare IT market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999508

Top Players Are:

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Wipro

Oracle Corporation

IBM

SAS Institute Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Mckesson Corporation Key Market Trends: Services Sub-segment is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Component Segment In the component segment of the healthcare IT market, services are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 12.77% during the forecast period. The services sub-segment includes both support and maintenance and professional services. The services sub-segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Since the implementation of IT in healthcare, the amount of data has been increasing continuously; the storage and maintenance costs of data have increased over the last few years. Additionally, healthcare institutions lack skilled IT professionals to handle this huge amount of data. Hence, the increasing cost, along with lack of skilled professionals, has compelled several institutions to opt for the maintenance and support services provided by healthcare IT companies. In addition to the maintaining and supporting services, analytics, which holds a significant market share, is also being provided by the leading players, such as IBM, GE Healthcare, Philips, etc. With the emergence and introduction of cloud-based technology in healthcare, the share of the services sub-segment has gone up significantly. North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period North America, being the developed region, is currently dominating the market for healthcare IT and is expected to continue to hold the large market share for a few more years. The major factors responsible for the region’s largest market share in the future are the well-established healthcare industry and better reimbursement facilities in the region. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region; this is due to the higher adoption of digital healthcare in the country and the rising investments done by the companies over there. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999508 Market Overview:

The global healthcare IT market was valued at USD 75,080.5 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 15,0474.78 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 12.29%. The rise in the demand for paperless technology, the emergence of social media and its impact on the healthcare IT industry are some of the major factors responsible for the current growth of the market studied. Along with these, increased funding from governments, various initiatives taken by the associations for the improvement of healthcare services and infrastructure, and a good return on investments are the other factors augmenting the growth of the market.