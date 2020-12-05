“Whole Slide Imaging Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Whole Slide Imaging market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Immunohistochemistry Application Segment is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period
Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is a method for detecting antigens or haptens in the cells of a tissue section, by using the principle of antibodies binding specifically to antigens in biological tissues. It is a widely used technique in pathology to observe protein expression in tissue samples. It is also gaining importance, as many biotech companies use immunohistochemistry in early research and later stage drug development. Thus, with more advanced processes, this method helps in faster assessment of samples.
There has also been increased use of whole slide imaging to study blood coagulation disorders to hematopoietic neoplasms. Although there has been increased interest by pharmaceutical companies to use WSI products to develop biomarkers, the acceptance of digitized images in clinical validation studies by regulatory authorities still remains a challenge.
The Asia-Pacific Market Holds the Fastest Growth, and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
The Asia-Pacific market is witnessing the highest CAGR, owing to the same factors responsible for the growth of this market, such as increasing research on drug discovery and awareness about the benefits of WSI. The market for whole slide imaging is growing every year and generating a large number of pathology specimens each year, due to the presence of a large population base. Thus, the adoption rate of whole slide imaging in the region has also increased, and is expected to rise in the same manner over the coming years.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
As per the , whole slide imaging involves physical slides, which are transformed into digital resources that can be analyzed on any computer, easily stored, and quickly shared with colleagues wherever they are. It refers to the scanning of conventional glass slides, in order to produce digital slides, and is the most recent imaging modality being employed by pathology departments, worldwide.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Whole Slide Imaging Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Popularity of Virtual Slides as Compared to Physical Slides
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Whole Slide Imaging
4.2.3 Increasing Research in Drug Discovery
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Approvals
4.3.2 High Cost of Whole Slide Imaging Systems
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Scanners
5.1.2 IT Infrastructure
5.1.3 Viewer
5.1.4 Image Management System
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Telepathology
5.2.2 Cytopathology
5.2.3 Immunohistochemistry
5.2.4 Hematopathology
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Education
5.3.2 Research
5.3.3 Clinical
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Olympus Corporation
6.1.2 Philips Healthcare
6.1.3 Definiens AG
6.1.4 Leica Microsystems GmbH
6.1.5 Ventana Medical Systems Inc.
6.1.6 Nikon Corporation
6.1.7 Visiopharm
6.1.8 3Dhistech
6.1.9 Hamamatsu Photonics KK
6.1.10 Indica Labs
6.1.11 Inspirata
6.1.12 Mikroscan Technologies Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
