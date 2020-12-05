“Neurology Devices Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Neurology Devices market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson and Johnson

Smith & Nephew

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices is the Segment under Neurostimulation Devices that is Expected to Grow Fastest during the Forecast Period The sacral nerve stimulation devices are mostly used for patients for whom drug therapy or other types of medications are not successful. It is performed with the help of a small device, which is capable of sending electrical impulses to the targeted sacral nerves located in the lower back region. These devices are found to be successful in treating bladder problems. Hence, with increasing incidences of overactive bladder, the sacral nerve stimulation devices segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. The deep brain stimulation devices are also being used to perform deep brain stimulation procedures, by implanting a medical device that is capable of sending electrical impulses to specific target areas in the brain. These devices are generally used to treat neuropsychiatric disorders and are effectively used in treating various other neurological disorders, like Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, dystonia, chronic pain, major depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Asia-Pacific Registered the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow, due to the presence of high unmet medical needs, coupled with rapidly rising healthcare R&D investments and growing medical expenditures in emerging economies, such as India and China. There are also a number of government initiatives that are expected to increase over the forecast period. Market Overview:

The key factors propelling the growth of the market are the increasing incidence of neurological disorders, huge investments by private players in neurology devices, increase in R&D in the field of neurotherapies, and rising aging population.

The growth of the global neurology devices market is attributed to the increasing incidence of neurological disorders that include brain aneurysms, brain tumors, epilepsy, memory disorders, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, peripheral neuropathy, post-herpetic neuralgia, spinal cord tumor, and stroke.