“Freight and Logistics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Freight and Logistics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999502
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Growing E-commerce Propels Demand for the Logistics Industry
The logistics sector is restless by the growing demand for logistics services, which is generated by the boom and evolution of e-commerce. Contrary to the basic assumption, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) have seen a robust growth in the industry and continue to dominate the European economy. The evolving e-commerce has put pressures on sales channels for faster delivery and optimum supply chain. This scenario brings opportunities for the third-party logistics and warehousing services. In the past, real estate and production were the factors driving CEE. Currently, e-commerce is in the same position, both in domestic, as well as foreign markets. Poland and the Czech Republic mainly export to the west, but currently Brexit is expected to affect the industry, and confidence in the region may benefit from the situation. If firms cannot be located in the United Kingdom, they need to be on the continent. CEE is the current preferred location over western counterparts. But, as per the latest sources, most of the votes favored against Brexit. The e-commerce market in this region may be lagging behind other more mature European markets, but it is on its way to catching up over the next few years. Consumers are creating a rapidly growing demand toward a multi-channel market, for both products and services. Retailers, especially in the online food industry, are looking toward innovative e-logistics to help them grow in the future.
Poland-Largest Logistics Market in the Central and Eastern European Region
The Polish logistics market, the largest market in the Central and Eastern European region, has grown notably since the opening of its national borders. Poland is among the fastest-growing logistics markets in Europe, due to its strong value proposition, proximity to Western Europe, and extensive transportation infrastructure. The logistics market has been developing at a double-digit pace for several years. Historically, the majority of warehouse space was located in the Warsaw area. However, regional markets have been growing more dynamically and account for over two-thirds of the current market. With around 12 million sq m of modern logistics space across Poland, the majority of supply is concentrated in the five most-developed markets. Big-box logistics projects are generally located along motorways and exit roads outside of the administrative borders of the largest Polish cities, but there are also multiple projects within city borders, often for smaller occupiers, such as small business units (SBUs).
With the ever-increasing cross-border trade, the country is also looking into the modernization of border infrastructure with the cooperation of the neighboring countries, as this is vital and supplements the growth of cross-border trade. Located at a strategic geographical location connecting Western Europe with Russia and China, the cross trade (international road transport between two different countries performed by a road motor vehicle registered in a third country) through the country is also very high.
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999502
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of the CEE freight and logistics market includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, logistics spending by the end-user industries, and geographical coverage.
.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999502
Detailed TOC of Freight and Logistics Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Market
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Study Deliverables
2.2 Study Assumptions
2.3 Analysis Methodology
2.4 Research Phases
3 MARKET INSIGHTS
3.1 Current Market Scenario
3.2 Technological Trends and Automation
3.3 Government Regulations and Initiatives
3.4 Brief on Freight Rates
3.5 Insights on Intermodal Transportation
3.6 Review and Commentary on CEE Countries’ Relation with Western European Countries (Analyst’s View)
3.7 Spotlight- Role of CEE Countries in Belt and Road Initiative
4 MARKET DYNAMICS (DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, AND OPPORTUNITIES)
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Function
5.1.1 Freight Transport
5.1.1.1 Road
5.1.1.2 Shipping and Inland Water
5.1.1.3 Air
5.1.1.4 Rail
5.1.2 Freight Forwarding
5.1.3 Warehousing
5.1.4 Courier, Express, and Parcel
5.1.5 Value-added Services
5.1.6 Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights on Other Emerging Areas, Such as Cold Chain Logistics, Return Logistics, and Logistics Tech Developments
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Manufacturing and Automotive
5.2.2 Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying
5.2.3 Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail Segments and FMCG included)
5.2.4 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry
5.2.5 Construction
5.2.6 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
5.2.7 Other End Users
5.3 By Geography
5.3.1 Poland
5.3.2 Czech Republic
5.3.3 Slovakia
5.3.4 Austria
5.3.5 Hungary
5.3.6 Croatia
5.3.7 Belarus
5.3.8 Romania
5.3.9 Rest of CEE
6 COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Concentration Overview
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Major Players
7 COMPANY PROFILES
7.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group
7.2 Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd
7.3 CEE Logistics AS
7.4 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Ltd
7.5 CEVA Logistics
7.6 Raben Group
7.7 Kerry Logistics Network Limited
7.8 GIES Logistics
7.9 De Sammensluttede Vognmnd (DSV)
7.10 Rohlig Suus*
8 OTHER COMPANIES IN THE REPORT INCLUDE
8.1 Prologis, PKP Cargo, GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel AG, Logicor, Gebrder Weiss, Feige, JAS Worldwide, Rail Cargo Logistics, CSAD Logistik*
9 APPENDIX
9.1 GDP Distribution, by Activity, Key Countries
9.2 Insights on Capital Flows
9.3 Economic Statistics -Transport and Storage Sector, Contribution to Economy of Key Countries
9.4 External Trade Statistics- Export and Import, by Product
9.5 Insights on Key Export Destinations
9.6 Insights on Key Import Origin Countries
10 DISCLAIMER
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Dried Durian Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact
Floating Walkways Market Size, Trends 2020 Global Industry by Manufacturers Growth Rate | COVID-19 Impact on Future Scope, Demand Status, Business Strategy Forecast to 2026
Cookies Market 2020 – Top Key Players with Industry Growth Rate, Global Size and Share, Business opportunities, Industry Segment by Regions 2026
Manual Boring Machine Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025
Global Lateral Flow POC Reader Market Size Analysis 2020 – Emerging Key Players with Industry Trends, Growth Rate, Competitive Landscape and Future Prospect till 2025
Research Antibodies & Reagents Market Growth Opportunities, Size Outlook 2020: Business Prospect and Industry Share, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Bio-based Polyamide Fiber Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026
Anti-Ozone Wax Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Architectural Insulation Material Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026
Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market Size with Current Industry Scenario, Latest Opportunity, Top Key Players, Industry Share with Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2024 with COVID-19 Analysis
Surgical Instruments Market Growth Opportunities, Size Outlook 2021: Business Prospect and Industry Share, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Hearing Aid Market Size 2020 – Top Leading Vendor Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Rapidly Growing Trends, Demand Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share Forecast to 2024