“Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

L3 Technologies Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Multi Pilot Simulations

ELITE Simulation Solutions AG

CAE Inc.

The Boeing Company

ALSIM Flight Training Solutions

FlightSafety International (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

FRASCA International Inc.

Thales SA

FLYIT Simulators

FLYIT Simulators

TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (Textron Inc.) Key Market Trends: Segment Trends By aircraft type, the market is segmented into a fixed wing and rotary wing. The fixed wing segment had the largest market share in 2018, and it is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. According to IATA, over the next decade, passenger trips are expected to grow by 4.2% annually. Increasing air passenger traffic has forced airlines to expand their fleet size, which has increased the procurement of new aircraft. Moreover, rising concern over aviation emission has also shifted the focus toward new aircraft models that are fuel-efficient. Some of the new commercial aircraft models introduced since 2012 are, A350XWB, A320neo, A220, and Embraer E2 family jets. The introduction of the new aircraft model generates the need for pilots trained on that particular aircraft, which, in turn, generates the demand for new fixed wing simulators. Due to the introduction of such new aircraft, along with the requirement of trained pilots by commercial airlines, this segment of the market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. Geography Trends The Asia-Pacific region of the market had the largest market share in 2018, and it is expected to reach the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This region is witnessing tremendous growth in passenger traffic over years. According to IATA, China is expected to replace the United States as the world's largest aviation market by 2024, while India is anticipated to displace the United Kingdom for third place by 2025. Although the region is witnessing an impressive growth, in terms of the aviation industry, the number of pilots catering to the growing demand of the aviation industry is not enough. To fill the gap between the aviation industry's required personnel and pilots, various flight simulators and crew training services and equipment are being procured by countries to better equip pilots and crew with the necessary skills required to fly and operate an aircraft.

The civil aviation flight training and simulation market is anticipated to reach USD 5,983.96 million by 2024, while recording a CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period. The growth of the civil aviation flight training and simulation market goes hand-in-hand with the global aviation market.

The need for new aircraft, along with the need for trained pilots in the aviation industry, to cater to the increasing passenger traffic around the world, is a major reason for the growth of the market studied.