“Acrylamide Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Acrylamide market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Zibo Xinye Chemical Co Ltd. Key Market Trends: Water Treatment Application to Witness the Highest Market Share Acrylamide is a water-soluble monomer which is majorly used as a chemical intermediate or monomer in the production of polyacrylamide (PAM). Both acrylamide and PAM are used in wastewater treatment as a means to produce flocculants for the clarification of potable water. They are used in treating municipal sewage, coal washing wastewater during coal mining and several kinds of industrial wastewater.

Water treatment is still the leading application of acrylamide in regions like the USA and Europe. Rising market for water treatment chemicals in North America is expected to stimulate the acrylamide market growth during the forecast period. Increasing expenditure in wastewater treatment infrastructure is also driving the acrylamide market.

Stringent water regulation policy adopted by the European Commission is expected to have a positive impact on the water treatment chemicals market in Europe which In turn will boost the growth of water treatment application segment of the acrylamide market. Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market Asia-pacific was accounted for the major market share of acrylamide market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. China is both the leading producer and consumer of acrylamide accounting to around 40% of the global market share. Increasing demand from the oil and gas industry for its use in the enhanced oil recovery process is driving the china acrylamide market.

The market for acrylamide is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Increasing demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery process is expected to stimulate the acrylamide market growth as polyacrylamide has major application in the process.

Stringent water regulations in Europe will drive the acrylamide market as one of the major application of acrylamide is in water treatment.

Growing investments in water treatment in countries like China are expected to create major opportunities for market growth.