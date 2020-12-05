Sat. Dec 5th, 2020

Acrylamide Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

Dec 5, 2020

Acrylamide

Acrylamide Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Acrylamide market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • AnHui JuCheng Fine Chemicals Co.Ltd
  • Anhui Tianrun Chemicals
  • Ashland
  • BASF SE
  • Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation
  • Dia
  • Nitrix Co., Ltd.
  • Ecolab
  • Jiangxi Changjiu Agrochemical Co.,Ltd
  • Mitsui Chemical Inc.
  • SNF Group
  • Shandong Dongying Chemicals Co Ltd.
  • Zibo Xinye Chemical Co Ltd.

    Key Market Trends:

    Water Treatment Application to Witness the Highest Market Share

    Acrylamide is a water-soluble monomer which is majorly used as a chemical intermediate or monomer in the production of polyacrylamide (PAM). Both acrylamide and PAM are used in wastewater treatment as a means to produce flocculants for the clarification of potable water. They are used in treating municipal sewage, coal washing wastewater during coal mining and several kinds of industrial wastewater.
    Water treatment is still the leading application of acrylamide in regions like the USA and Europe. Rising market for water treatment chemicals in North America is expected to stimulate the acrylamide market growth during the forecast period. Increasing expenditure in wastewater treatment infrastructure is also driving the acrylamide market.
    Stringent water regulation policy adopted by the European Commission is expected to have a positive impact on the water treatment chemicals market in Europe which In turn will boost the growth of water treatment application segment of the acrylamide market.

    Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

    Asia-pacific was accounted for the major market share of acrylamide market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. China is both the leading producer and consumer of acrylamide accounting to around 40% of the global market share. Increasing demand from the oil and gas industry for its use in the enhanced oil recovery process is driving the china acrylamide market.

    Market Overview:

  • The market for acrylamide is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Increasing demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery process is expected to stimulate the acrylamide market growth as polyacrylamide has major application in the process.
  • Stringent water regulations in Europe will drive the acrylamide market as one of the major application of acrylamide is in water treatment.
  • Growing investments in water treatment in countries like China are expected to create major opportunities for market growth.
  • Asia-Pacific is accounted for the major market share followed by North America and Europe.<

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    This report studies the global Acrylamide market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of Acrylamide Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Scope of the Study
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Study Deliverables

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Drivers
    4.1.1 Rising Use for Enhanced Oil Recovery in Petroleum Industry
    4.1.2 Increased Demand from Paper Mills
    4.2 Market Restraints
    4.2.1 Strigent Regulations towards the Usage of Acrylamide owing to its Toxicity
    4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
    4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
    4.4.5 Degree of Competition

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Application
    5.1.1 Flocculent for Water Treatment
    5.1.2 Pulp and Paper Manufacturing
    5.1.3 Enhanced Oil Recovery
    5.1.4 Others
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 Asia Pacific
    5.2.1.1 China
    5.2.1.2 India
    5.2.1.3 Japan
    5.2.1.4 South Korea
    5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.2 North America
    5.2.2.1 United States
    5.2.2.2 Canada
    5.2.2.3 Mexico
    5.2.3 Europe
    5.2.3.1 Germany
    5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
    5.2.3.3 France
    5.2.3.4 Italy
    5.2.3.5 Spain
    5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe
    5.2.4 South America
    5.2.4.1 Brazil
    5.2.4.2 Argentina
    5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.2.5 Middle East and Africa
    5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
    5.2.5.2 South Africa
    5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
    6.2 Market Share Analysis**
    6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 AnHui JuCheng Fine Chemicals Co.Ltd
    6.4.2 Anhui Tianrun Chemicals
    6.4.3 Ashland
    6.4.4 BASF SE
    6.4.5 Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation
    6.4.6 Dia-Nitrix Co., Ltd.
    6.4.7 Ecolab
    6.4.8 Jiangxi Changjiu Agrochemical Co.,Ltd
    6.4.9 Mitsui Chemical Inc.
    6.4.10 SNF Group
    6.4.11 Shandong Dongying Chemicals Co Ltd.
    6.4.12 Zibo Xinye Chemical Co Ltd.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
    7.1 Upcoming investments for Water Treatment in China

