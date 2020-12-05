“Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Growth Led by the Airborne ISR Segment
The global ISR market is segmented based on platforms into land, air, sea, and space. The land-based platforms segment held the largest market share in 2018. The air-based platforms segment, led by the increasing popularity of UAVs and communication system, is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments until 2024, and it is likely to control almost one-third of the market. The space platforms segment is anticipated to attract the maximum attention and is likely to be the most-explored segment of this industry. As seen in some new projects, the market at present is moving toward consolidation and integration of ISR systems across all platforms, which may result in efficiency and performance. In the airborne segment, the demand for electronic support/countermeasures (ESM/ECM), airborne C3, and surveillance/maritime patrol aircraft is expected to grow steadily, owing to the increasing need for total situational awareness, air superiority, and survivability.
Asia-Pacific Will Experience the Highest Growth in the ISR Market
The United States is one of the leading countries, in terms of defense platforms and spending. The country also spends heavily in order to bring collaboration between naval, airborne space, as well as land forces. The United States Coast Guard’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems Acquisition Program is a multi-year effort in order to design, develop, and integrate the equipment used on the Coast Guard’s newest assets, which also includes the national security cutter, offshore patrol cutter, long-range surveillance aircraft (HC-130J), and the medium range surveillance aircraft (HC-144A, C-27J). Currently, North America holds a major share. However, the market dynamics are shifting toward the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern regions. China and India are taking huge strides toward strengthening their armed force capabilities, and are among the top five defense spending countries in the world. Also, both these countries have plans to enhance their unmanned aerial systems in the near future, which is expected to propel the growth of the market in this region.
ISR is an integrated intelligence and operations function that can be defined as a coordinated acquisition, processing, and provision of accurate, relevant, timely information and intelligence to support the defense force’s decision-making process.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
