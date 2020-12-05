“Lignin Products Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Lignin Products market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999471
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Need for High-quality Concrete Admixtures
Concrete admixtures enhance workability, compressive strength, durability, and resistance to chemicals while reducing water from the concrete. They provide benefits, such as effective placement of concrete in extreme weather conditions, reduced permeability, corrosion resistance, improved underwater placement of concrete, etc.
Thus, the consumption of admixtures is increasing in the construction industries, worldwide. These concrete admixtures are of different types, of which, lignosulfonates are lignin-based, and offer benefits, such as improved performance and concrete strength, reduced damages caused by acid rains and moisture, reduced concrete shrinkage, and increased final strength, among others.
Globally, Asia-Pacific has the largest construction market, which is led by India, China, and various other Southeast Asian countries. In India, the government initiated projects, such as 100 smart cities and ‘Housing for All by 2022’, which are expected to drive the residential construction market immensely in India through the forecast period. The country has even experienced significant interest from foreign investors in its infrastructural sector.
In North America, the construction industry rose by around 5% in 2018, with residential construction leading the market at around 6% through 2018.
The construction industry in Europe is also growing at a steady rate and is expected to register an average growth of around 6% through 2020. Such positive growth in the construction sector is expected to increase the demand for high-quality concrete admixtures in the industry, thereby driving the market for lignin products.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth
Europe has the highest share, accounting for more than 42% of the global market, in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period. With the surge in demand for concrete admixtures due to the growing construction activities in major countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN countries, the consumption of lignosulfonates (used in concrete admixtures) is likely to increase during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing usage of lignin products in various applications is anticipated to propel Asia-Pacific with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999471
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Lignin Products market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999471
Detailed TOC of Lignin Products Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Stringent Regulations for Dust Control
4.1.2 Increasing Need for High-quality Concrete Admixtures
4.1.3 Rising Demand for Animal Feed
4.1.4 Increasing Use of Lignin in Dispersants
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Use of Lignin in Dispersants
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Raw Material Analysis
4.6 Price Trends
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Source
5.1.1 Cellulosic Ethanol
5.1.2 Kraft Pulping
5.1.3 Sulphite Pulping
5.2 Product Type
5.2.1 High-purity lignin
5.2.2 Kraft lignin
5.2.3 Ligno-sulphonates
5.2.4 Other Product Types
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Activated Carbon
5.3.2 Animal Feed
5.3.3 Carbon Fibers
5.3.4 Concrete Additives
5.3.5 Dispersants
5.3.6 Phenol & Derivatives
5.3.7 Plastics/Polymers
5.3.8 Resins
5.3.9 Vanillin
5.3.10 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Rest of North America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 France
5.4.3.4 NORDIC Countries
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 Rest of World
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.4.3 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Asian Lignin Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd
6.4.2 Borregaard Lignotech (Borregaard)
6.4.3 Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
6.4.4 Domsjo Fabriker (Aditya Birla Group)
6.4.5 Domtar Corporation
6.4.6 Greenvalue SA
6.4.7 Green Agrochem
6.4.8 Lignol (Fibria Cellulose SA)
6.4.9 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd
6.4.10 Rayonier Advanced Materials
6.4.11 The Dallas Group Of America Inc.
6.4.12 Ingevity Corporation
6.4.13 Stora Enso
6.4.14 Wuhan East China Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.15 Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.16 Borregaard LignoTech
6.4.17 Domsjö Fabriker (Aditya Birla Group)
6.4.18 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd
6.4.19 Ingevity
6.4.20 Rayonier Advanced Materials
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Popularity for Substituting Fossil-based Raw Material
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Apparel and Footwear Market Analysis by Global Size 2020: Company Overview with Top Manufacturers, Competitive Landscape, Growth Rate till 2024
Airlines Market Size, Trends 2020 Global Industry by Manufacturers Growth Rate | COVID-19 Impact on Future Scope, Demand Status, Business Strategy Forecast to 2026
Food Carts & Trucks Market Share Value Analysis with Key Technologies 2020 Market Dynamics of Key Players, Global Opportunities, Demand Status Forecast till 2026
One-arm Robot Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Growth, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025
Mineral Salt Ingredients Market – Trends, Revenue, Segmentation 2020 COVID19 Impact Analysis, Demand by Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2025
Stand-up Pouches Market Growth Opportunities, Size Outlook 2020: Business Prospect and Industry Share, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Water Based Ink Binder Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026
Engineered Steel Chains Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026
Labor Protection Supplies Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026
Faced Fire Resisting Panels Market Share by Business Strategy 2020 | Emerging Trends of Industry, Business Growth Prospects, Size Analysis Forecast to 2024
High Pressure Valve Stem Seals Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Future Plans of Leading Manufacturers, Growth Key Factors, and Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market Size, Share 2020 – Global Demand Status by Growth Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry, Business Revenue, and Trends Forecast to 2024