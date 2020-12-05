“Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999459
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Perfume Segment Is Expected To Register a Significant Growth
As glass bottles dominate the global fragrance and perfume market, the growing demand for perfume is also expected to increase the usage of glass bottles in the cosmetic sector.
Also, the demand for natural-based, fragrances instead of synthetic-based ingredients, is growing, due to growing consciousness about the risk of allergies and toxins. For instance, the US-based Luxe Brands, Inc. is positioning itself as a natural fragrance brand and is collaborating with celebrities for product endorsement.
According to industry estimates, the Indian perfume industry is valued at INR 2000 crore, estimated to grow by 50% by 2020. The current online perfume market is also estimated at INR 148 crore, and is expected to increase by approximately 120%.
Also, the increasing importance of personal grooming, coupled with growing demand from the millennial population, is forcing many luxury perfume companies to cater to local markets too.
For instance, Ahmedabad-based luxury perfume company, All Good Scents, was launched in 2014. The company introduced its luxury products in the local market and recorded a month-on-month average sales growth of 40% in 2016.
The Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies
The increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the United States for cosmetic packaging and growing trends of skincare products are some of the significant factors driving the market growth. Nail care and perfume products seem to be the biggest focus of consumers and retailers in the country. Due to the growing demand for cosmetic products, many cosmetic vendors are also adopting and innovating intelligent glass packaging solutions to improve customers’ interests, as well as increase product safety.
For instance, in 2018, Verescence, with two production facilities in Atlanta, showcased its latest patented technologies in the United States, including unbreakable glass and mineral glass, as well as NEO infinite glass (the first premium clear glass composed of 90% recycled materials). It also introduced a wide range of stock bottles and many personalization techniques (colors, shapes, and decorations) that can transform La Collection bottles into customized creations.
The packaging vendors in the country are also producing airless pumps and glass bottles. These protect sensitive products, such as natural skin care creams, serums, foundations, and other preservative-free formula creams, by preventing them from excessive exposure to air, thus, increasing product shelf life up to 15%.
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999459
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Packaging is a critical element for the cosmetic and perfume industries. Packaging for these industries is not only about security and protection but also about ensuring that the product is kept in its best condition during transportation and storage.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999459
Detailed TOC of Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Demand for Dropper Bottles
4.2.2 Increased Emphasis on Packaging for Product Differentiation
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Growth of Plastic Packaging as a Substitute for Glass Bottles
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Perfumes
5.1.2 Nail Care
5.1.3 Skin Care
5.1.4 Other Products
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Russia
5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 South Korea
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Japan
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Verescence Inc.
6.1.2 Vidraria Anchieta
6.1.3 Vitro SAB De CV
6.1.4 Zignago Vetro SpA
6.1.5 Piramal Glass
6.1.6 Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd
6.1.7 Roma International Plc
6.1.8 Saver Glass Inc.
6.1.9 Sgb Packaging Inc.
6.1.10 Sks Bottle & Packaging Inc.
6.1.11 Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH
6.1.12 Apg Group (Verbeeck Packaging Group)
6.1.13 Baralan International SpA
6.1.14 Bormioli Luigi
6.1.15 Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd
6.1.16 Continental Bottle Company Ltd
6.1.17 Dsm Packaging Sdn Bhd
6.1.18 Gerresheimer Group
6.1.19 Heinz-Glas Group Holdings
6.1.20 Lumson SpA
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Airports Ground Support Equipment Market Top Key Players Data 2020 – Global Industry Segmentation by Types, Applications and Regions Forecast till 2024 with COVID-19 Analysis
Cold-pressed Canola Oil Market Growth Size, Share 2020 | Industry Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026
Auto Windscreen Wiper Market Size, Share and Competitive Analysis 2020 Top Countries by Regions, Industry Revenue, Gross Margin, Business Overview, and Recent Developments till 2026
Sanitary Self-Priming Pumps Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025
Glass Mat Thermoplastic Market: Growth Challenges, Production Capacity, Market Share, Opportunities and Forthcoming Developments, By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2025
Kraft Pulp Process Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025
Managed NAND Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026
Podger Hammer Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026
Medicated Lip Balms Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026
Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Market Share, Growth Analysis 2020 – Industry Size with Regional Segmentations, Business Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
Laundry and Dishwashing Detergent Market Share, Business Growth 2021: Statistics and Growth, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Size, Development History Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Online Sex Toys Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024