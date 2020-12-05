“Green Packaging Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Green Packaging market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Amcor Limited

Mondi Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Tetra Pak International SA

Winpak Limited

Berry Global Inc.

Bemis Company Inc.

BASF SE

Key Market Trends: Food Industry is expected to hold the Major Share The food industry is expected to hold the major share owing to the increasing usage of recyclable packaging and minimal waste generation practices in the industry. Plastic bottles, aluminum cans, and reusable containers are the most preferred sustainable packaging solutions in the industry. Although most of the food packaging in the current market scenario is packed in plastics, only a small portion of it is recyclable or reusable. The use of metal alternatives and refillable containers is increasing the use of aluminum cans and minimal packaging items, such as tubs and trays made from aluminum foil. This trend is mainly evident in the global dairy packaging industry. Manufacturers are increasingly preferring aluminum foil packaging alternatives, especially in North America and Europe, where sustainable packaging is one of the top preferences to pick a product. According to European Aluminium AV, more than 22% of the aluminum produced in the region is used for packaging proposes. Also, with increasing awareness of green packaging, globally, the use of aluminum and recyclable/reusable food packaging is expected to increase, over the forecast period. North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share North America is currently the largest market for green packaging, globally. Unlike many regions in the world, where government regulations play a crucial part in the growth of green packaging, high awareness and consumer preferences for eco-friendly solutions are the prime reasons for rapid adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the major region along with the highest growth owing to immense demand for packaging from almost all end users dedicated to vast retail market and consumer preferences. Market Overview:

Green Packaging market registered a value of USD 224.92 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2019-2024. The packaging industry continues to make notable progress in environment-friendly innovations that meet consumer demand for a more sustainable community. There is a noticeable rise in awareness about high-performance packaging can increase the shelf life of a product and the need for sustainable end-of-life options for plastics waste.

Increasing awareness about environmental concerns among consumers and industries are primarily increasing the growth of the green packaging market.

Increasing public awareness about environmental concerns has resulted in higher demand for sustainable packaging and processing operations. Sustainability initiatives have advanced considerably, leading manufacturers to reduce the source material through downgauging, creating thinner and lighter packaging, while reducing waste.