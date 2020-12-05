“Evaporative Cooling Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Evaporative Cooling market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Key Market Trends: Industrial Applications to Hold Major Share Industrial applications for evaporative coolers comprise of warehouses, factories, manufacturing units, power generation, oil and gas, construction sector, and many more. The industrial sector accounts for the largest market share among all the end-user applications, driven by the large-scale deployment of both direct and evaporative coolers. Due to the recent changes in the structure of warehouses and manufacturing units toward insulated structures, maintaining desired temperatures during summer has become a major consideration. The strong economy, with notable port traffic, increased e-commerce activity, and key manufacturing indices resulting in manufacturing growth, are poised to drive the demand for warehouses in the United States. Asia-Pacific to Hold Major Share The Asia-Pacific evaporative cooling market is driven by three major countries and Japan, Australia, and India. They have been deploying these cooling systems since the 1990s. The growing data center market, owing to the increased digitization, adoption of cloud services, and penetration of e-commerce in Japan, has been a key indicator of the increasing demand for evaporative cooling in the region. Equinix is a global data center company that opened an International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Tokyo known as TY5 in 2018. This facility accounted for an investment of USD 70 million, aimed at serving the demand from global and local enterprises, which includes cloud and content providers, as well as financial service firms, who are increasingly banking on data center services in Tokyo. All these factors have been augmenting the data center market in the region, and are expected to be instrumental in driving the adoption of the evaporative cooling in Asia-Pacific over the forecast period. Market Overview:

The global evaporation cooling market was valued at USD 5.78 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Evaporative cooling was used in residential areas that required comfortable cooling. However, it has expanded its reach to industries and commercial entities, where the scale of operation is much larger than that of residential areas.

The favorable regulations for sustainable energy across the world, and advancements in technologies and their benefits, as compared to traditional cooling techniques, are significantly driving the market studied.

The other major driver for the market is the adoption of evaporative coolers in data centers. The demand for data centers is increasing at a high pace in the country, with the rapid adoption of Big Data, digital content, and e-commerce.