“High-End Accelerometer Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global High-End Accelerometer market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Sercel SA

Safran Colibrys

Physical Logic AG

Innalabs Limited

Sensonor AS

Tronics Microsystems (EPCOS)

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Thales SA

Analog Devices Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Key Market Trends: Tactical Applications to Hold Major Share The limited number of measurements and the significantly high-cost of the system under test have historically generated demands on the part of tactical applications, such as military and aerospace customers for a high degree of reliability in accelerometer performance. When the high-end accelerometer is permanently integrated into the system for control and monitoring functions, the reliability requirements are intensified. High-end accelerometers for tactical grade applications are mainly used in the defense and military sectors. These devices operate with bias stability of less than 1mg, with a working range of 20 to 100g and temperature range starting from -55Â°C. A number of factors have notably contributed to the aforementioned increased reliability. The need for proper fabrication method is of utmost importance for high-performance accelerometers. In order to achieve high-performance tactical grade accelerometers, high aspect ratio devices should be fabricated with great accuracy. North America to Hold Major Share The North American region is witnessing a growth in the development of new high-performance accelerometers, as companies in the region are investing in introducing advanced and innovative accelerometers. The increased spending by the US defense to acquire high-performance equipment is the major factor driving the growth of high-end accelerometers in the country. Moreover, according to the Small Business Innovation Research (or SBIR) program, the objective of the US Navy is to develop and demonstrate an innovative acceleration technology applicable to inertial navigation, real-time gravimetry, and gradient measurements that can be met by introducing improvements and innovative changes to an existing government-owned accelerometer technology. Increasing mining and exploration activities in the region also pose a high demand for high-end accelerometers. According to Mining Engineering, the United States and Canada together accounted for 33.33% of active mineral exploration sites in 2017. Market Overview:

The global high-end accelerometer market was valued at USD 202.42 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The increasing adoption of MEMS technology has also played a significant role in expanding the application base for high-end accelerometers by scaling down the size and power consumption of these devices, without compromising on the performance metrics.

High-end accelerometers are also being increasingly used in navigation systems for high-speed trains and autonomous vehicles. These devices are widely used for performing shock and vibrational test for evaluating the performance of automobiles in duress.

The increased vibration levels of automated machinery in high-end industrial applications during high-speed operations, such as cutting or milling, are expected to damage critical materials and reduce precision. Such cases require higher stability to have higher machine control. Thus, high-end accelerometers are being adopted significantly for these applications.