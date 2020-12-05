“Photonic Integrated Circuit Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Photonic Integrated Circuit market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Key Market Trends: III-V Material to Hold a Major Market Share GaAs photonics is a significantly tiny market, whose principal application was data centers. However, after the introduction of a 3D sensing function using GaAs-based VCSELs in Apple's iPhone X, GaAs VCSEL has attained enormous growth. The growth in 3D sensing applications in the consumer electronics market, automotive lighting, the increasing LiDAR applications, horticultural lighting, IR LED applications and display applications are expected to increase the demand for GaAs photonics over the forecast period. In III-V materials, the market potential for InP (Indium Phosphide) PIC is considered very high. It can best be understood as a subset of the PIC market, which as a whole is further developed. The increasing potential for data center solutions and data center construction across the world is expected to aid the adoption of InP PIC over the forecast period. North America to Hold a Major Market Share In North America, the demand for photonic integrated circuits (PIC)-based products is driven by data centers and WAN applications of fiber optic communication. The need for high-speed data transmission increased the data traffic in cloud computing, and the rapid roll-out of IoT has created a potentially booming photonic integrated circuit industry in the region. Service providers are facing an increasing demand for bandwidth, much of which is being driven by mobile, video, and cloud-based service. For instance, in the United States, video streaming from Netflix alone accounts for nearly a quarter of all bytes transferred at peak times. Companies are expected to base their optical networks on the PIC, which is expected to contribute to the market's growth positively. Market Overview:

The global photonic integrated circuit market was valued at USD 472.5 million in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 26.4% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Photonic integrated circuit (PIC) technology is widely used to transfer huge amounts of data at a very high speed and finds applications in the field of optical fiber communications. One of the most significant drawbacks that PICs address is the power consumption issue. In fact, it is estimated that annually more than 5% of all the electricity generated, globally, was used in data center establishments, and this consumption is rising by at least 1.7% every year. But in the case of photonic ICs, it is estimated that the power consumed in such critical applications could be reduced by at least 50%.

Similar to the traditional PICs, which operate at wavelengths of 1.3 and 1.55Î¼m, even hybrid PICs find great applications in telecommunication business and data centers. The need for high rate of data transfer, which cannot be accommodated by the traditional ICs, is the major factor leading to increased adoption of hybrid PIC in both telecom and data center markets.

The increasing number of cloud applications are rapidly up scaling the traffic that has to be handled by data centers. According to Cisco Systems, as of 2017, the volume of cloud traffic alone, across the data centers, exceeded 5 zettabytes per year, indicating a critical need for advanced switching and data transfer hardware, which can be met by hybrid PICs.