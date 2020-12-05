“Cyber Security Insurance Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Cyber Security Insurance market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Healthcare Segment is Estimated to Hold a Significant Share of the Market Studied
Due to data proliferation, healthcare is emerging as a significant market for the global cyber security insurance market. Digitization has exponentially increased the volume and speed of healthcare data generation. As much as 80% of the data generated by the healthcare industry is likely to be in the cloud by 2020. Security is also becoming a major concern.
According to the HIPAA report, 2018 witnessed a 157.67% year-over-year surge in the number of exposed healthcare records in the United States.
Accenture’s 2018 Healthcare Workforce Survey on cyber security found that almost 18% of healthcare employees were willing to sell confidential data to unauthorized parties, for as little as USD 500 to USD 1,000. This has increased the need for internal cyber security as an immediate solution.
In one Telehealth survey, 69% of the patients expressed that they prefer getting medical care without visiting the hospital. The telemedicine market is expected to grow at a healthy rate, since more insurance companies are now offering coverage for these visits as well.
United States to Hold the Major Share in the North American Region
The United States is the largest market for cyber security insurance. Moreover, the country has a strong foothold of cyber security insurance vendors, which adds to the growth of the market. Some of them include XL Group Ltd, American International Group Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Security Scorecard, and Lockton Companies Inc., among others.
The growth in the number of data breaches is pushing many organizations to take cyber security insurance policies. For instance, Equifax, one of the largest credit agencies in the country, in 2017, suffered a breach that affected approximately 143 million consumers. JPMorgan also witnessed one of the biggest bank breaches in history, as hackers got access to the financial information of 3,500 customers.
According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, in 2016, around 1,093 data breaches were recorded in the United States, with 36.6 million records exposed. On the other hand, approximately 1,579 data breaches were reported in 2017, with at least 178.96 million total records exposed, thereby, indicating an exponential increase in breaches.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Cyber security insurance is a contract that an individual or entity can purchase to help reduce the financial risks associated with doing business online. In exchange for a monthly or quarterly fee, the insurance policy transfers some of the risks to the insurer. Many companies purchase cyber security insurance policies to cover extra expenditures that could result from the physical destruction or theft of digital assets. Such expenditures typically include the cost of notifying customers that a security breach has incurred, as well as the cost of regulatory compliance fines.
To qualify for coverage, the individual or entity typically has to submit to a security audit by the insurance company or provide documentation with the assistance of an approved assessment tool, such as that offered by the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council. Many cyber security insurance policies only cover first-party losses to a company. Some policies, however, may also cover third-party liability losses.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Cyber Security Insurance Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Services
4.2.2 Rising Data Security Breaches
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Difficulties in Implementing Cyber Insurance and High Costs
4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By rganization Size
5.1.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
5.1.2 Large Enterprises
5.2 By End User Industry
5.2.1 Healthcare
5.2.2 Retail
5.2.3 BFSI
5.2.4 IT and Telecom
5.2.5 Manufacturing
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Singapore
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 XL Group Ltd
7.1.2 American International Group Inc.
7.1.3 Lloyds Bank PLC
7.1.4 Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd
7.1.5 The Chubb Corporation
7.1.6 AON PLC
7.1.7 Beazley Group
7.1.8 Lockton Companies Inc.
7.1.9 Security Scorecard
7.1.10 Allianz SE
7.1.11 Munich Re Group
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
