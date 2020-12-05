“Cyber Security Insurance Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Cyber Security Insurance market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999451

Top Players Are:

XL Group Ltd

American International Group Inc.

Lloyds Bank PLC

Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd

The Chubb Corporation

AON PLC

Beazley Group

Lockton Companies Inc.

Security Scorecard

Allianz SE

Munich Re Group Key Market Trends: Healthcare Segment is Estimated to Hold a Significant Share of the Market Studied Due to data proliferation, healthcare is emerging as a significant market for the global cyber security insurance market. Digitization has exponentially increased the volume and speed of healthcare data generation. As much as 80% of the data generated by the healthcare industry is likely to be in the cloud by 2020. Security is also becoming a major concern.

According to the HIPAA report, 2018 witnessed a 157.67% year-over-year surge in the number of exposed healthcare records in the United States.

Accenture’s 2018 Healthcare Workforce Survey on cyber security found that almost 18% of healthcare employees were willing to sell confidential data to unauthorized parties, for as little as USD 500 to USD 1,000. This has increased the need for internal cyber security as an immediate solution.

In one Telehealth survey, 69% of the patients expressed that they prefer getting medical care without visiting the hospital. The telemedicine market is expected to grow at a healthy rate, since more insurance companies are now offering coverage for these visits as well. United States to Hold the Major Share in the North American Region The United States is the largest market for cyber security insurance. Moreover, the country has a strong foothold of cyber security insurance vendors, which adds to the growth of the market. Some of them include XL Group Ltd, American International Group Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Security Scorecard, and Lockton Companies Inc., among others.

The growth in the number of data breaches is pushing many organizations to take cyber security insurance policies. For instance, Equifax, one of the largest credit agencies in the country, in 2017, suffered a breach that affected approximately 143 million consumers. JPMorgan also witnessed one of the biggest bank breaches in history, as hackers got access to the financial information of 3,500 customers.

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, in 2016, around 1,093 data breaches were recorded in the United States, with 36.6 million records exposed. On the other hand, approximately 1,579 data breaches were reported in 2017, with at least 178.96 million total records exposed, thereby, indicating an exponential increase in breaches. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999451 Market Overview:

The cyber security insurance market was valued at USD 5.48 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 20.72 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 24.30%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). The trending digitalization, such as the cloud, Big Data, mobile technologies, IoT, and artificial intelligence (AI), in ever more areas of business and society, and the growing connectivity of everything, have increased the workload of already strained IT teams.

Cases of unauthorized stealing or accessing sensitive business data, like intellectual properties, employees’ personal information, or even financial records, have been rising, which, in turn, is driving the cyber security insurance market.

Cloud computing is one of the most rapidly growing recent technologies, eliminating the traditional boundaries of IT, creating new markets, spurring the mobility trend, enabling advances in unified communications, which is another driver for the cyber security insurance market.