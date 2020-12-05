“Healthcare Packaging Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Healthcare Packaging market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

WestRock Company

Sonoco Products Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Gerresheimer AG

DowDuPont

Amcor Limited

Bemis Co. Inc.

BASF SE

Industrial Development Company (INDEVCO) SAL

West Pharmaceuticals Services Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

Owens

Illinois Inc. Key Market Trends: Blister Packages are Expected to have the Highest Growth Blister packages are one of the most popular and convenient dosing formats. The major companies that operate in the healthcare packaging industry provide non-PVC barrier blister packaging. This assists medical and pharmaceutical companies to meet sustainability objectives and shelf-life requirements, besides providing an economical alternative, in comparison to traditional market offerings.

Blister packs are used for medical instruments or devices, such as catheters and injection syringes. However, applications of blister packs in medical device packaging are lesser than their applications in pharmaceutical product packaging. Blister packaging provides seal integrity and a high degree of the microbial barrier, to help keep the contents of the package sterilized, until use. Tyvek forms a strong seal bond with the thermoformed film, thus reducing the risk of contamination and package compromise, in case of impact to the lidding during shipping or storage. Blister packaging has gained popularity to protect medication from moisture. Aligning to these trends, companies, like Burgopak and Ecobliss, have developed ingenious blister packaging that is child-proof. The rising compliances by the FDA, such as the CPG Sec. 450.500 (which requires providing visible evidence to consumers that tampering has occurred) have been driving the need for tamper-evident packaging. This has enabled security throughout the product’s lifecycle, including after purchase by a consumer. Blister packaging is the most used form of TEP, and has thus found an increased demand across the healthcare industry. North America is Expected to Dominate the Market North America is expected to remain the dominant regional segment over the forecast period in the healthcare packaging market. This can be primarily attributed to the strong presence of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers in the United States, as R&D investments of regional pharmaceutical companies have grown consistently over the past 15 years.

The United States is poised to remain the largest consumer of pharmaceutical packaging, as new sophisticated therapies with specialized packaging needs are being introduced. The increasing number of surgical operations, due to a rapidly growing population and stringent government standardizations, is expected to strengthen the US segment of the market studied, over the forecast period.

Sales of generic drugs in the United States reached an estimated USD 70 billion, representing a quarter of the global market. This can be attributed to a large number of drugs going off-patent as well as healthcare reforms favoring generics.

The healthcare packaging market was valued at USD 110.36 billion in 2018, recording a CAGR of 6.35% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Increasing geriatric population, as a result of increased life expectancy rates globally, is creating a scope for medical device manufacturers and pharmaceuticals. The advent of novel products, owing to advancements in the fields of biopharmaceutical and biology, supported by the requirements for better compliance, is expected to drive the growth of the market further.

Governments across regions, globally, are making affordable healthcare mandatory, considering the need for healthcare access across all age groups, especially the aging population. For instance, the Affordable Care Act in the United States has allowed for almost 30 million more US citizens to obtain insurance.

Therefore, access to insurance results in greater consumer demand for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, along with an increased emphasis on personalized care. The need for customized medication requires label and packaging manufacturers to handle smaller batches with shorter lead times. As the packaging requirements across regions vary, the pharmaceutical companies are considering options to outsource their packaging needs.

The nature of pharmaceutical products implies that the majority of the containers used are disposable and only suitable for single use. Plastics dominate as the main type of material, owing to their performance, durability, and lightweight. However, these are not easily recyclable.