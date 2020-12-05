Sat. Dec 5th, 2020

Healthcare Packaging Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

Healthcare Packaging

Healthcare Packaging Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Healthcare Packaging market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • WestRock Company
  • Sonoco Products Company
  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • DowDuPont
  • Amcor Limited
  • Bemis Co. Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Sonoco Products Company
  • Industrial Development Company (INDEVCO) SAL
  • West Pharmaceuticals Services Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson & Co.
  • Owens
  • Illinois Inc.

    Key Market Trends:

    Blister Packages are Expected to have the Highest Growth

    Blister packages are one of the most popular and convenient dosing formats. The major companies that operate in the healthcare packaging industry provide non-PVC barrier blister packaging. This assists medical and pharmaceutical companies to meet sustainability objectives and shelf-life requirements, besides providing an economical alternative, in comparison to traditional market offerings.
    Blister packs are used for medical instruments or devices, such as catheters and injection syringes. However, applications of blister packs in medical device packaging are lesser than their applications in pharmaceutical product packaging.

    Blister packaging provides seal integrity and a high degree of the microbial barrier, to help keep the contents of the package sterilized, until use. Tyvek forms a strong seal bond with the thermoformed film, thus reducing the risk of contamination and package compromise, in case of impact to the lidding during shipping or storage.

    Blister packaging has gained popularity to protect medication from moisture. Aligning to these trends, companies, like Burgopak and Ecobliss, have developed ingenious blister packaging that is child-proof. The rising compliances by the FDA, such as the CPG Sec. 450.500 (which requires providing visible evidence to consumers that tampering has occurred) have been driving the need for tamper-evident packaging. This has enabled security throughout the product’s lifecycle, including after purchase by a consumer. Blister packaging is the most used form of TEP, and has thus found an increased demand across the healthcare industry.

    North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

    North America is expected to remain the dominant regional segment over the forecast period in the healthcare packaging market. This can be primarily attributed to the strong presence of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers in the United States, as R&D investments of regional pharmaceutical companies have grown consistently over the past 15 years.
    The United States is poised to remain the largest consumer of pharmaceutical packaging, as new sophisticated therapies with specialized packaging needs are being introduced. The increasing number of surgical operations, due to a rapidly growing population and stringent government standardizations, is expected to strengthen the US segment of the market studied, over the forecast period.
    Sales of generic drugs in the United States reached an estimated USD 70 billion, representing a quarter of the global market. This can be attributed to a large number of drugs going off-patent as well as healthcare reforms favoring generics.

    Market Overview:

  • The healthcare packaging market was valued at USD 110.36 billion in 2018, recording a CAGR of 6.35% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Increasing geriatric population, as a result of increased life expectancy rates globally, is creating a scope for medical device manufacturers and pharmaceuticals. The advent of novel products, owing to advancements in the fields of biopharmaceutical and biology, supported by the requirements for better compliance, is expected to drive the growth of the market further.
  • Governments across regions, globally, are making affordable healthcare mandatory, considering the need for healthcare access across all age groups, especially the aging population. For instance, the Affordable Care Act in the United States has allowed for almost 30 million more US citizens to obtain insurance.
  • Therefore, access to insurance results in greater consumer demand for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, along with an increased emphasis on personalized care. The need for customized medication requires label and packaging manufacturers to handle smaller batches with shorter lead times. As the packaging requirements across regions vary, the pharmaceutical companies are considering options to outsource their packaging needs.
  • The nature of pharmaceutical products implies that the majority of the containers used are disposable and only suitable for single use. Plastics dominate as the main type of material, owing to their performance, durability, and lightweight. However, these are not easily recyclable.
  • Of the global paper usage, the majority of the paper (approximately 51%, according to the Indian Paper Manufacturer Association, IPMA) is used for packaging purposes across several end users, including the healthcare packaging industry (for primary and secondary types of packaging). The regulations intended to reduce the usage of wood pulp in paper and cardboard manufacturing are also in place, considering environmental sustainability.<

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    The healthcare industry has evolved from its erstwhile traditional form of practices to the current position. High-tech equipment and instruments are being deployed to improve efficiency, in addition to the increasing demand for sustainable packaging and processing operations. Increasing awareness regarding environmental issues and government regulations are pressurizing the pharmaceutical companies to move toward sustainable processes. These developments by the medical device and pharmaceutical vendors are providing scope for expansion to the healthcare packaging mar

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of Healthcare Packaging Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increased Emphasis on Convenience and Environmental Issues while Using Healthcare Products
    4.3.2 Rise In Medicine Counterfeiting Leading to Advanced Packaging and Labeling
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Environmental Concerns Related to Raw Materials for Packaging and Price Competition
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Geography
    5.1.1 North America
    5.1.2 Europe
    5.1.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.1.4 Latin America
    5.1.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.2 By End-User Vertical
    5.2.1 Pharmaceutical
    5.2.2 Medical Devices
    5.3 By Product Type
    5.3.1 Pouches
    5.3.2 Bags
    5.3.3 Clamshell Packs
    5.3.4 Trays
    5.3.5 Blister Packs
    5.3.6 Syringes
    5.3.7 Caps and Closures
    5.3.8 Cartons, Containers, and Boxes
    5.3.9 Other Product Types

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 WestRock Company
    6.1.2 Sonoco Products Company
    6.1.3 Avery Dennison Corporation
    6.1.4 Gerresheimer AG
    6.1.5 DowDuPont
    6.1.6 Amcor Limited
    6.1.7 Bemis Co. Inc.
    6.1.8 BASF SE
    6.1.9 Sonoco Products Company
    6.1.10 Industrial Development Company (INDEVCO) SAL
    6.1.11 West Pharmaceuticals Services Inc.
    6.1.12 Becton, Dickinson & Co.
    6.1.13 Owens-Illinois Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

