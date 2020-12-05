Sat. Dec 5th, 2020

Incident and Emergency Management Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

Dec 5, 2020

Incident and Emergency Management

Incident and Emergency Management Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Incident and Emergency Management market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • Hexagon AB
  • NEC Corporation
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Alert Technologies Corporation
  • The Response Group
  • Veoci (Grey Wall Software LLC)
  • Eccentex Corporation
  • Haystax Technology
  • MissionMode Solutions Inc
  • Resolver Inc.
  • NC4 Inc.
  • MetricStream Inc.
  • IBM Corporation

    Key Market Trends:

    Increase in Natural Disasters

    As natural disasters increase in frequency and severity, their recovery costs are also significantly increasing year-by-year. Moreover, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in 2017, the United States had the costliest year ever, when it comes to natural disasters.
    The country experienced 16 different events, that resulted in more than a billion dollars in damage each, with a total price tag of USD 306.2 billion. Thus, it is vital that organizations work to save lives, protect property, and build communities back stronger after disaster strikes.
    In disaster recovery solutions, it is of paramount importance to have a fast, reliable, and secure form of communication. Communication requirements in a disaster recovery can benefit from the flexibility, versatility, and quick deployment of satellite networks, enabling responders to coordinate first response activities and command, control and communicate urgent information, quickly and efficiently.

    Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

    Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, due to the growing disaster management, terrorist and cyber attacks in the region. With enhanced geographical zones and a high client base, the region is expected to exhibit strong growth in the studied market.
    The region is the world’s most disaster-prone region, so disaster management is a significant priority. Over the years, most countries in the region have established national disaster management authorities and systems that are increasingly adopting the latest technologies and solutions.
    Also due to an increase in the government expenditure on emergency and disaster management systems to safeguard people from disasters, the region has been witnessing a rise in the studied market software.
    In April 2018, the Emergency Operations (EMO) unit at WHE/SEARO organized the WHO South-East Asia Regional and Country Offices Emergency Readiness training in India.

    Market Overview:

  • The Incident and Emergency Management Market was valued at USD 92.17 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 130 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Emergency situations are highly unpredictable; it takes intense planning, time, and human resources to recover from crisis situations.
  • In such a scenario, Emergency response systems are a vital component in speeding up the recovery process. Governments are increasingly trying to develop intelligent mitigation plans to minimize the response time and damage caused by both natural and man-made disasters.
  • Climate change is leading to increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events across regions. Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters reported that the amount of flood and storm catastrophes have risen by 7.4 % annually, in recent times.
  • Among end-users, a few, like educational institutions and hospitality firms, have a lower level of awareness and deployment of such software solutions and are mostly into recovery post-incident. Such low adoption rates are likely to affect the market revenues over and during the forecast period.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    Incident and emergency management refer to a standardized approach, which prevents & manage incidents or humanitarian emergencies that have severe outcomes. It is involved in the integration and deployment of emergency systems and solutions at all government and nongovernment platforms.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of Incident and Emergency Management Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Frequency of Natural Disasters
    4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Low Awareness Levels and Disconnection between the Disaster Risk Reduction Policy and the Emergency Management in Practice
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By System
    5.1.1 Web-based Emergency Management System
    5.1.2 Emergency/Mass Notification System
    5.1.3 Traffic Management System
    5.1.4 Safety Management System
    5.1.5 Disaster Recovery and Backup Systems
    5.1.6 Other Systems
    5.2 By Solution
    5.2.1 Geospatial Solution
    5.2.2 Disaster Recovery Solution
    5.2.3 Situational Awareness Solution
    5.3 By Service
    5.3.1 Professional Service
    5.3.2 Managed Service
    5.4 By End User
    5.4.1 Government
    5.4.2 BFSI
    5.4.3 Transportation and Logistics
    5.4.4 Healthcare
    5.4.5 Manufacturing
    5.4.6 IT and Telecom
    5.4.7 Other End Users
    5.5 Geography
    5.5.1 North America
    5.5.2 Europe
    5.5.3 Asia Pacific
    5.5.4 Latin America
    5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Hexagon AB
    6.1.2 NEC Corporation
    6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.
    6.1.4 Alert Technologies Corporation
    6.1.5 The Response Group
    6.1.6 Veoci (Grey Wall Software LLC)
    6.1.7 Eccentex Corporation
    6.1.8 Haystax Technology
    6.1.9 MissionMode Solutions Inc
    6.1.10 Resolver Inc.
    6.1.11 NC4 Inc.
    6.1.12 MetricStream Inc.
    6.1.13 IBM Corporation

    7 MARKET INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

