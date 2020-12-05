“Hardware Wallet Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Hardware Wallet market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Ledger SAS

Satoshi Labs SRO

Key Hodlers LLC

Coinkite Inc.

Coolbitx Ltd.

SHIFT Cryptosecurity

Penta Security Systems Inc. Key Market Trends: NFC Type to Hold Significant Share The adoption of cryptocurrencies in real-world stores is progressing slowly, even though it has the potential of being a convenient, fast, and secure way of paying for goods. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, can be used in real-world environments in a convenient matter, without requiring a banking license. They can also be used to save merchant money and safeguard the privacy of customers.

By utilizing NFC, payment is allowed even if either the payee or payer is not connected to the Internet, depending on the type of payment request. This scheme is particularly useful for tourists who are not willing to pay high roaming fees or are at places where the Internet reception is unreliable or not present at all.

Similar to Apple, BitPay added NFC support to its PoS (Point of Sale) software, allowing users to pay a bill with the aid of the Android wallet with only a single tap, in 2015. However, in the case of BitPay, NFC is a mere way to transmit the data traditionally provided by a QR-Code, containing the amount, payment address, and a transaction memo. The Android app does not transmit a complete Bitcoin transaction over NFC. Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth The region is the fastest-growing market for hardware wallet, owing to the growing adoption of cryptocurrency and the increasing trend of the digital and cashless economy in countries like India, Japan, and South Korea.

Though the ban on digital currency exchange in China can hinder the regional growth, growing digital economy acceptance in the rest of the region, especially in India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea, is developing a massive market for cryptocurrencies in Asia-Pacific.

The hardware wallet market was valued at USD 128.69 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 495.9 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 24.93% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Hardware wallets are the physical devices that store private keys for cryptocurrencies offline in an encrypted device. Private keys in these wallets are required while spending cryptocurrencies, and the wallets enable traders to store the keys safely while protecting the information.

Investments in cryptocurrency increased from USD 18 billion in January 2017 to more than USD 800 billion in January 2018. With this rise in investments, people started saving their cryptocurrency from exchange with their own private keys. With more than 250,000 bitcoin transactions taking place every day, on an average, hardware wallets are anticipated to become essential to provide security to the holdings.

Cryptocurrencies bring with them security risks for hardware wallets. While hardware wallets offer increased security and trust for the data processed and stored in the device, they also need to be protected from a wide variety of attacks