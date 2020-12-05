“Autonomous Delivery Robots Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Autonomous Delivery Robots market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Retail and Logistics Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth
Retail and logistics is the largest end user for autonomous delivery robots, globally. The increasing presence of e-commerce players and omnichannel retailers worldwide is the primary factors driving the demand for autonomous delivery robots, especially for last mile delivery.
Although there are several initiatives for airborne delivery systems, such as the Amazon Prime Air, they are not efficient enough to bridge the gaps in last mile delivery and logistics. But in the case of autonomous delivery robots, they can serve more customers at more economics costs, traveling more distances in a much safer manner. In the current market scenario, most of the pilot programs and innovations made for the autonomous delivery robots are targeted to address the last mile delivery problems. In many countries across the world, they are even functional in several cities. Countries like the United States, Japan, China, and several other European countries have a considerable number of services that are already using autonomous delivery robots for last mile deliveries.
For example, as of June 2018, JD.com, the second largest e-commerce player in China after Alibaba, started last mile deliveries using autonomous robots in Beijing. Previously, the company also employed autonomous delivery robots in several closed areas, such as college campuses and closed-off industrial communities, staying ahead in the competition.
North America is Expected to Hold Highest Market Share
North America is the largest market for autonomous delivery robots in the current market scenario. When compared to other regions, North America has a high number of startups and manufacturers working toward the growth of the autonomous delivery robots technology.
Also, the adoption of autonomous delivery robots across several end users in the region is comparatively high when compared to other parts of the world. In the hospitality and retail and logistics segments, the demand for these robots is very high; many retail and hospitality players are partnering with manufacturers to have a first-hand experience of the prototypes. For example, North America has a high degree of demand from the hospitality sector. Delivery robots are helping many prime hospitality establishments to gain tremendous attraction from media, which is an important channel in the region that influences tourists’ decision to select a hotel or resort.
In fact, according to the E-commerce foundation, North America has the highest social network penetration rate in the world at 66%, while the global average penetration rate stood at 37% in 2017. Despite the reduction of labor costs, installation of delivery robots also help hospitality establishments to gain popularity on social networks, helping them to improve their RevPAR. Such advantages are expected to keep a constant demand for autonomous delivery robots from the hospitality sector.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
The advent of autonomous delivery robots (ADR) has revolutionized the delivery systems, providing a cheaper and efficient way of delivery. Though delivery robots have not had high adoption, they are expected to have high growth in the future, owing to various advanta
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Need To Manage Last Mile Delievries
4.3.2 Need For Better Efficiency In Supply Chain Processes, Such As Logistics
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Weather Conditions And Security Issues
4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End User
5.1.1 Healthcare
5.1.2 Hospitality
5.1.3 Retail and Logistics
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Kiwi
6.1.2 Aethon
6.1.3 Dispatch
6.1.4 TeleRetail
6.1.5 Marble Robot Inc.
6.1.6 Starship Technologies
6.1.7 Robby Technologies
6.1.8 Savioke
6.1.9 Nuro
6.1.10 Eliport
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Investment Analysis
7.2 Future of the Market
