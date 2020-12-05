“Marketing Automation Software Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Marketing Automation Software market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999441
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
E-mail Marketing Expected to be a Significant Application
Email marketing is one of the primary channels of marketing, considering the number of email users, which is close to 3.5 billion. Businesses around the world have utilized email marketing. Broadcasting an email to a potential client or consumer that could help in closing the sale is considered as email marketing. Generally, email marketing involves sending advertisements, newsletters, solicit sales, request donations, and request businesses via emails.
Email marketing has evolved drastically over the past few years. With the advent of e-commerce and smartphones, the number of users utilizing email service had increased in the previous decade, which improved the reach of email marketing. With the vast amount of user data available, companies are focusing on automating the database to streamline the process and explore new ways of email marketing.
This has provided an opportunity for companies to explore automated email marketing. Gmail revealed that 68.4% of the incoming emails are classified as promotions (as of February 2017). Such figures emphasize the penetration of email marketing.
In October 2017, a global provider of email marketing and automation software, Aweber, introduced click automation to its e-mail automation platform. With this update, users can segment their audience (based on the links they click) and send more relevant emails to convert the leads into their conversion funnel.
China Expected to Witness Significant Growth
China is one of the digital marketing powerhouses. The country boasts of the world’s second-largest search advertising market and spends more on digital advertising than Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and South Korea, combined.
The country is transforming the way businesses think about their marketing strategy. Due to its massive scale and unique consumer behavior, the Chinese market has forced firms to be creative about their marketing strategies, which also applies to market automation.
In China, more than half (57.2%) of advertisement expenditure went toward the internet in 2017, implying that the digital marketing landscape is more competitive than ever. Moreover, social media platforms, such as Weibo, WeChat, and Tieba, and search engines (Baidu) have launched advertising products focusing on people, targeting to increase marketing performance. Around 66% of the country’s population uses WeChat, posing lucrative opportunities in the social media marketing sphere.
The country is witnessing an increase in advertising expenditure by organizations. For instance, according to GroupM, one of the world’s largest advertising media company, the advertising spending in 2017 was USD 86.28 billion in China.
Although advertising expenditure in the country is relatively high with various industries adopting marketing strategies to gain recognition in the market, the number of companies adopting marketing automation software in the region is relatively low due to lack of awareness.
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999441
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Marketing automation refers to the software that exists with the goal of automating marketing actions. Many marketing departments have to automate repetitive tasks, such as emails, social media, and other website actions.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999441
Detailed TOC of Marketing Automation Software Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Digital Marketing
4.3.2 Rising Demand to Integrate Marketing Efforts
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals across the Industry
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 Cloud-based
5.1.2 On-premise
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Campaign Management
5.2.2 Email Marketing
5.2.3 In-bound Marketing
5.2.4 Lead Management
5.2.5 Mobile Application
5.2.6 Social Media Marketing
5.2.7 Other Applications
5.3 By End-user Vertical
5.3.1 Entertainment and Media
5.3.2 Financial Services
5.3.3 Government
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Manufacturing
5.3.6 Retail
5.3.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Act-On Software Inc.
6.1.2 Adobe Systems Incorporated
6.1.3 Hubspot Inc.
6.1.4 IBM Corporation (Silverpop)
6.1.5 Marketo Inc.
6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.7 Oracle Corporation
6.1.8 Salesforce.com Inc.
6.1.9 Salesfusion, Inc.
6.1.10 SAS SE
6.1.11 Teradata Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Electric Tile Cutter Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Whitening Foundation Market Growth Size, Share 2020 | Industry Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026
Flybridge Motor Yachts Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026
Wireless Door Lock System Market 2020| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis till 2025
Zero Trust Networking Software Market: Growth Challenges, Production Capacity, Market Share, Opportunities and Forthcoming Developments, By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2025
Finned Tube Air Cooled Heat Exchanger Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025
Safe Radio Remote Control Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Tank Lorry Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026
Aerospace Glass Cockpit Display Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
Zirconium Hydrogen Phosphate Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Collaborative Robots Market Size 2020 Latest Segmentation, Global Future Demands, Top Countries Data, Business Growth Forecast to 2026
Green Building Materials Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020-2024 | Latest Industry Trends with Market Dynamics, Global Industry Share, and Development Analysis Includes COVID-19 Impact