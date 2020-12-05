“Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Automotive Expected to be a Significant Application
Semiconductor foundries are accelerating their efforts in automotive chip production in preparing for a surge in semiconductors used in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving
All of the major EDA vendors are scrambling to expand their process portfolios for automotive customers. The companies are seeing a growing demand from automotive IC customers amid the push toward traditional cars with more connectivity features – ADAS, and electric/hybrid vehicles. The automotive sector is also attractive because many devices don’t require leading-edge processes, and hence, a large number of vendors can participate with less effort.
Virtual verification of designs has become an inevitable part of chip manufacturing because of the increased requirement for safety and performance. The verification process involves testing the electrical and electronic components under various temperature and pressure conditions. The test ensures that the failure of a device does not lead to any mishap. The increasing complexity in the automotive industry is positively impacting the demand for EDA tools across the industry.
EDA vendors have started to offer their tools and software online. Increased Internet penetration worldwide has made it easy for potential customers to access these tools online, and use them to design and fabricate chips. Consequently, the capital expenditure for companies has reduced because of reduced TCO and infrastructure costs to accommodate these tools. This also helps improve SCM as the total number of resellers and distributors reduces considerably.
Asia Pacific Region Expected to Witness Significant Growth
The semiconductor industry of China has been showing an upward trend for the past ten years. The objective has been to become competitive with the Taiwanese semiconductor industry. The strength of the sector comes from fabless companies. The fabless segment of China’s semiconductor industry accounted for revenues that exceeded USD 20 billion for the first time. China represents one-quarter of the global fabless industry.
China’s growth in foundry services is reflected by the capital spending of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC). SMIC’s capital spending was USD 2.3 billion in 2017, up by 87% from 2016 and the fastest growth rate of the top eleven spenders.
Taiwan maintained its position of no.2 in the global fabless market with 16% market share of the total chip-design sales in 2017, and it has been consistent from 2010. Companies, like Realtek, MediaTek, and Novatek each had more than USD 1 billion in IC sales in 2017, and each ranked among the world’s top-20 fabless IC companies.
The Asia-Pacific semiconductors market has been boosted by a strong domestic demand, causing the market to become the largest in the world. A particular trend in the Chinese market has been that of consolidation, wherein state supervised Chinese players have been amalgamated to increase their manufacturing capacity and ability to compete with foreign rivals. Through a process of consolidation, new Chinese semiconductor giants are emerging and have been able to utilize their financial power and production capacities to augment domestic production and reduce the country’s reliance on imports.
Electronic design automation (EDA) is a term for a category of software products and processes that help to design electronic systems with the aid of computers. These tools are often used to design circuit boards, processors, and other types of complex electronics.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
