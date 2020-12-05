“Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

VMware Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Getronics NV

Unisys Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation

Colt Technology Services

Cloudalize NV

Dizzion Inc. Key Market Trends: Telecom and IT to hold a Major Market Share The telecom and IT sector has witnessed a high penetration rate of BYOD and cloud computing. The sector has been an early adopter of WaaS. The IT sector considered for the study includes enterprises that are into consulting and offering IT-based products and services. Therefore, most of their manufactured assets are intangible and include a broad range of enterprises. Since software applications allow organizations to derive revenue from digital business channels, there is a stronger need to automate and release new applications and functionalities. This need has also led to a shift to the cloud, owing to the cost benefits. Huawei Technologies, a prominent player in the telecom industry, migrated its R&D center in India to its own cloud computing platform called â€œDesktop Cloudâ€. By migrating its computing and storage to cloud, the company was able to save almost 88% of the overall expenses, compared to that of the traditional desktop environment.

With WaaS solutions, employees can log into the provider’s service and be presented with a virtual workspace desktop environment that appears and functions like their exact physical office desktop. This way, WaaS solutions allow employees to be more prolific and capable of obtaining critical applications and data, notwithstanding their geographical location. Organizations are realizing the benefit of WaaS that enables them to become less constrained by geography and reducse infrastructure managing costs while maintaining their employee experience.

Rising adoption of BYOD across various industries, ease of deployment, scalability and quick availability, and increasing demand for affordable virtual desktop virtualization are set to boost the growth of the global WaaS market.

Major organizations, like Intel, SAP, and Blackstone, have also begun investing in BYOD initiatives. SAP, for instance, has implemented BYOD successfully, improving employee satisfaction and reducing CAPEX. The company has developed a specialized mobile platform that is loaded with essential applications, allowing employees to work from anywhere as long as they have their mobile devices at the ready.