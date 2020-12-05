“Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999438
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Telecom and IT to hold a Major Market Share
The telecom and IT sector has witnessed a high penetration rate of BYOD and cloud computing. The sector has been an early adopter of WaaS. The IT sector considered for the study includes enterprises that are into consulting and offering IT-based products and services. Therefore, most of their manufactured assets are intangible and include a broad range of enterprises.
Since software applications allow organizations to derive revenue from digital business channels, there is a stronger need to automate and release new applications and functionalities. This need has also led to a shift to the cloud, owing to the cost benefits.
Huawei Technologies, a prominent player in the telecom industry, migrated its R&D center in India to its own cloud computing platform called â€œDesktop Cloudâ€. By migrating its computing and storage to cloud, the company was able to save almost 88% of the overall expenses, compared to that of the traditional desktop environment.
North America to hold a Major Market Share
With relatively high rates of BYOD in the region, the need for securing enterprise data and finding cost-efficient ways of managing IT deployment is evident in the region.
According to a Cisco study, US workers save an average of 81 minutes/ week by using their own devices. Almost half of all North American enterprises/workplaces had adopted BYOD in 2016, according to a Avaya, a prominent technology company in the United States.
Such figures indicate the implementation and satisfaction levels of BYOD across US enterprises, thus providing scope for the vendors in the market. With strong economic growth in the region, enterprise expansion across the region is expected. Therefore, the BYOD trend, in addition to enterprise growth, provides opportunities for the vendors in the market.
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999438
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Workspace as a service (WaaS) is a type of desktop virtualization that corporations utilize to present their employees with access to business-related information and data from any place at any time, using the employee’s device of choice.<
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999438
Detailed TOC of Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Study Deliverables
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Study Deliverables
2.2 Study Assumptions
2.3 Analysis Methodology
2.4 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Supply Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Rising Adoption of BYOD across Various Industries
4.5.2 Increasing Demand for Affordable Desktop Virtualization Solutions
4.6 Market Challenges
4.6.1 Software Integration Challenges
4.6.2 Network Performance and Bandwidth Issues
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 Public
5.1.2 Private
5.1.3 Hybrid
5.2 By Solution and Service
5.2.1 Desktop as a Service (DaaS)
5.2.2 Application as a Service (AaaS)
5.3 By Enterprise
5.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.3.2 Large Enterprises
5.4 By End-user Vertical
5.4.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
5.4.2 Education
5.4.3 Retail
5.4.4 Government
5.4.5 Telecom and IT
5.4.6 Healthcare
5.4.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.
6.2.2 VMware Inc.
6.2.3 Citrix Systems Inc.
6.2.4 Microsoft Corporation
6.2.5 Getronics NV
6.2.6 Unisys Corporation
6.2.7 NTT DATA Corporation
6.2.8 Colt Technology Services
6.2.9 Cloudalize NV
6.2.10 Dizzion Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026
Nipple Care Cream Market Size, Trends 2020 Global Industry by Manufacturers Growth Rate | COVID-19 Impact on Future Scope, Demand Status, Business Strategy Forecast to 2026
Simultaneous Thermogravimetric Analyzer (STA) Market Growth Size, Share 2020 | Industry Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026
Floodlight Projectors Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025
Blood Glucose Meters Market Size 2020 Segmentation, Future Demands, Top Countries Data, Business Growth Forecast to 2025
Countertops Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025
Rigid Transparent Plastics Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024
Railway Hydraulic Damper Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026
Leak Detection Pump (Ldp) Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Overmold Cables & Connectors Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Sorbitol Market Size 2020 Future Analysis by Global Growth Segments in Regions, Opportunities and Challenges, Forecast to 2026
Organic Solar Cells (OSC) Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026