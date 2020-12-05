Sat. Dec 5th, 2020

Power Management Integrated Circuit Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Dec 5, 2020

Power Management Integrated Circuit

Power Management Integrated Circuit Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Power Management Integrated Circuit market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation
  • Analog Devices Inc.
  • Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
  • Maxim Integrated Products
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Qualcomm Incorporated
  • Renesas Electronic Corporation
  • STMicroelectronics NV

    Key Market Trends:

    Communications End User to Hold Major Share

    The advancement of wireless communication, along with its devices and equipment, is a major factor driving the PMIC market in the communication sector. The growing demand for wired and wireless connection and their increasing industrial applications are also fueling advancement in infrastructure, hence developing space for PMICs as well.

    Carrier Ethernet switches and routers, communication battery charger, enterprise Ethernet switches and routers, enterprise networks, and Low-tier Consumer/SOHO Routers, are some of the primary scopes considered for the market studied.

    Increased use of next-generation mobile networks, such as 4G and 5G, is expected to fuel market growth. Also, with the rollout of the 5G market, new devices need to be installed, which is expected to further expand the scope of the market studied.

    The growing number of small cells and the increasing use of satellite communication may also generate the demand for PMICs. The small cell network market is estimated to register a CAGR of 26.7% to reach a market value of USD 6.82 billion by 2023.

    Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth

    Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing semiconductor market in the world. The region accounts for a share of about 71% in the global power management IC market, due to the high concentration of OEMs and ODMs.

    The growing demand for power management semiconductor ICs in consumer electronics and automotive applications in the region is expected to fuel the demand for power management ICs during the forecast period. Growing initiatives, such as Make in India by the Indian government and Vision 2020 by the Chinese government, are increasingly drawing attention from the international players to set up local production establishments.

    The region is also experiencing a lot of mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Renesas Electronics Corporation acquired Integrated Device Technology. This acquisition will expand the company’s advanced microcontroller, system on chip, and power management ICs, supporting its strategy to become a leading embedded solutions provider.

    Market Overview:

  • The global power management integrated circuit market was valued at USD 18.12 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Globally, the significant rise in the consumption and cost of energy has forced consumers to save energy and devise methods to minimize environmental impacts caused by carbon emissions. This has increased the demand for power-saving electronic products in the market, such as power ICs. Increasing awareness about fire protection systems and the benefits of better technology for fire prevention are driving the growth of the market. Consumers are looking for the latest technological products, and the market is witnessing growing investment.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    Power management integrated circuit (PMIC) is an integrated circuit that has wide applications because of its role in battery management, voltage regulation, and charging functions. These ICs are mostly used in battery operated devices and consumer electronics, such as smartphones, Bluetooth headsets, and portable industrial and medical equipment.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of Power Management Integrated Circuit Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.5 Industrial Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 Voltage Regulators
    5.1.2 Motor Control ICs
    5.1.3 Battery Management ICs
    5.2 By End User
    5.2.1 Automotive
    5.2.2 Consumer Electronics
    5.2.3 Industrial
    5.2.4 Communication
    5.2.5 Other End Users
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Texas Instruments Inc.
    6.1.2 ON Semiconductor Corporation
    6.1.3 Analog Devices Inc.
    6.1.4 Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
    6.1.5 Maxim Integrated Products
    6.1.6 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
    6.1.7 Infineon Technologies AG
    6.1.8 Qualcomm Incorporated
    6.1.9 Renesas Electronic Corporation
    6.1.10 STMicroelectronics NV

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

