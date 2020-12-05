“3D Motion Capture Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global 3D Motion Capture market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Charnwood Dynamics Ltd.

Motion Analysis Corporation

Noraxon USA Inc.

Notch Interfaces Inc.

Leyard American Corporation (OPTI TRACK)

PhaseSpace Inc.

Phoenix Technologies Inc.

Qualisys AB

Synertial Labs Ltd.

Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

Xsens Technologies BV Key Market Trends: Camera Hardware Type to Hold Significant Share In order to extract complex human motion precisely, multiple cameras are often used to capture video sequences, after which the tracking and reconstruction of human motion can be achieved, by virtue of the multi-view video sequences.

The self-occlusion problem that occurs during tracking can also be solved with the multi-view pattern. Multiple views essentially mean that the same scene is captured with the same sampling rate from different viewpoints.

While marker-based motion capture systems have been used for tracking of worker movements and interaction with the aid of digital models until now, with the advent of markerless tracking technologies, like the Kinect depth cameras, the preference of consumers has shifted to markerless tracking technologies, due to their reduced cost, ease of use, and the absence of cumbersome suits and markers.

OptiTrack, one of the largest motion capture providers in the world, offers high-performance optical tracking at the most affordable prices in the industry, by providing high-speed tracking cameras, which are characterized by their preciseness and small set-up areas. North America Region to Account for Largest Share 3D motion capture in the United States has become increasingly popular, as its demand is increasing in many applications, such as in the entertainment and advertising markets, and also in several areas of health and sports.

Further, the presence of major 3D motion capture vendors, such as Vicon Motion Systems Inc., OptiTrack, PhaseSpace Inc., and Motion Analysis Corporation, coupled with the adoption of new technological innovations in relevant fields, is aiding the market.

Moreover, the increasing the usage of 3D motion capture cameras in movies and sports is also expected to aid the growth of the market in the United States. Additionally, the presence of major film production houses, such as Disney and Marvel, coupled with the increasing 3D motion capture-based CGI in movies, is anticipated to have a significant effect on the market.

Canada is one of the most significant markets for 3D motion capture, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the entertainment, advertising, and medical industries.

To grasp this opportunity, Mimic has invested in Vicon Vantage cameras and VFX mocap software, to offer enormous services to fit any production's needs, budgets, and time constraints. Furthermore, major gaming companies, such as Ubisoft Entertainment SA, established a new state-of-the-art studio in Toronto in 2012, in order to incorporate more realistic actions and emotions into the video games it produces.

The global 3D motion capture market was valued at USD 129.4 million in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 232 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.28%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). 3D motion capture (mocap) systems are a combination of multiple devices, mainly high-quality cameras, sensors, communication devices, and accessories. These systems are used to record the real-time motion of an object or individual to obtain the desired level of animation in the field of entertainment, such as films and games.

Customer expectations in the virtual reality market are currently high, which is driving significant technological innovations in the market. An industry player, Vicon conducted a survey in late 2017 and reported that 28% of respondents were actively seeking high-quality content to ensure a good VR experience.

A 3D motion-capturing system contains several different key hardware and software components, all of which must be tightly integrated, in order to provide a compelling user experience. Camera is the first component, which captures the raw data that represent the user’s actions. Generally, this raw data is then processed, in order to reduce the noise in the signal or (in the case of 3-D cameras) to compute the depth map.