"Mixed Reality Market" report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter's Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry.
Mixed Reality Market in Engineering to hold Major Share
The mixed reality market in engineering is slowly but surely becoming a game-changing utility. The present applications range from 3D modeling and virtual molding to remote repair guidance and project monitoring apps. For instance, Microsoft HoloLens is being used in some enterprises enabled with Microsoft Dynamics to help in assisting the user.
Mixed reality is also a useful and powerful instrument in the scenario that demands the visualization of processes, including the assembly process. In the oil refinery application, users didn’t get a description of how to assemble a plant, because it was not required by the oil refinery company. It is common for companies to experience that the employees do not bother with instructions and studying manuals.
Companies, such as Dassault Systemes, is currently working to create MR views of their virtual manufacturing plants in real-world environments. The company is confident that a model can instantaneously be built in their software and exported directly to the headset. To transit these devices as a true engineering design tool, they are emerging as the next step necessary for the broader application
Geographic Trends
The market is witnessing an increase in adoption in various regions. For instance, MRC Education Services Canada Incorporated has announced a joint venture with River Valley Technology Company of Beijing in the People’s Republic of China to launch an innovative approach for learning and applying English language skills and knowledge. Based on mixed reality (MR) and video over IP, both student in China and tutor in Canada can now engage in English language conversation. Further, UK government, as a part of its’ industrial development strategy, announced an investment of EUR 33 million in April 2018 to cover immersive technologies like AR, VR, and MR. such investments are expected to increase opportunities for UK-based businesses to create new apps, tools, and virtual experiences. In 2018, Microsoft partnered with JTRS, and its parent firm Econocom, to rollout mixed reality-as-a-service offering, which will allow customers to get a HoloLens on a subscription basis across Europe. This service offering of Microsoft indicates the company’s effort to address the high price of its MR device, which is restraining the adoption across regions.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Mixed reality (MR) is a technology that consolidates virtual and augmented reality visualization to give real interactive condition to the clients while watching movies or playing games.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Mixed Reality Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Key Findings of the Study
1.3 Study Assumptions
1.4 Study Deliverables
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 High-end Consumer Electronics Market
4.2.2 Growing Adoption in Various Industries
4.2.3 Growing Awareness of the Technology, along with Content Availability
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5 COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS (VR vs MR vs AR)
6 MR HMD COMPONENT VENDORS
7 MARKET SEGMENTATION
7.1 End-user Verticals
7.1.1 Education
7.1.2 Engineering
7.1.3 Entertainment
7.1.4 Healthcare
7.1.5 Other End-user Verticals
7.2 Geography
7.2.1 North America
7.2.2 Europe
7.2.3 Asia-Pacific
7.2.4 Rest of the World
8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Company Profiles
8.1.1 Microsoft Corporation
8.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
8.1.3 Dell Technologies Inc.
8.1.4 AsusTek Computer Inc.
8.1.5 Samsung Electronics Company Limited
8.1.6 Acer Inc.
8.1.7 Magic Leap, Inc.
8.1.8 Amber Garage (Holokit)
8.1.9 Occipital Inc.
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
