Rockwell Automation Inc

SKF GmbH

National Instruments Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Analog Devices, Inc.

Emerson Electric Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Hansford Sensors Ltd.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH) Key Market Trends: Aerospace & Defense End User to Hold Significant Share Increase in situational awareness to drive operations, cost-effective maintenance, and increase in asset utilization are some of the key factors driving the demand for aircraft health monitoring systems.

The passenger traffic in Europe and other major aviation markets, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, have witnessed growth in terms of the number of passengers and aircraft movements, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Turbine engine failures are the primary cause of mechanical failures, which is increasing the costs; hence, users are increasingly turning to prognostic health management (PHM) systems to prevent these losses and to reduce maintenance costs. As vibration is the most common health monitoring parameter in the aerospace engine industry, the development of PHM systems is likely to have a direct impact on the growth of vibration sensors. United Kingdom to Hold Significant Share in Europe Region The United Kingdom is home to the largest aerospace industry; with almost one fifth of the global revenues being generated form aerospace; the country is preceded only by the United States.

Advanced vibration sensors are used for harsh application environments, like rotor track and balance (RT&B) in aircraft. They also serve applications in aircraft design and testing, offering both DC-response (static) and AC-response (dynamic) types of accelerometers.

Growth of consumer electronics in the country has led to a rise in vibration sensors being integrated in the appliances. In 2016, retail volume growth of wearable electronics was driven by activity wearables, with 2.2 million sold products in the United Kingdom.

The global vibration sensor market was valued at USD 3,354.73 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 5,150 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.39% over the forecast period (2019-2024). In an increasingly competitive industrial market, where new features are required to produce smarter’ tools, monitoring the condition of various components has become a fundamental need. This is expected to boost the demand for vibration sensors over the forecast period.

The innovations and developments in technology led to better functioning and improved the productivity of machines. Thus, machine condition monitoring plays an important role in improving the machine’s performance.

Although the demand for vibration sensors has been on the rise since the last few years, compatibility concerns, especially in the case of old equipment, have been identified as major challenges affecting the market.