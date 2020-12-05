“Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Olympus Corporation

GE Measurement and Control

YXLON International GmbH (Comet Holdings AG)

Team, Inc.

Applus Services SA

Mistras Group, Inc.

SGS Group

Fujifilm Corporation

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Nikon Metrology NV

Intertek Group PLC.

Acuren Inspection, Inc.

TÜV Rheinland AG

Magnaflux Corporation Key Market Trends: Power and Energy sector expected to hold Significant Share The main scope of NDT applications in the energy and power industry is to help ensure the safety, integrity, and reliability of plant equipment, such as pressure vessels, boilers, heat exchangers, pipework, and pipelines. The inspection of concrete structures is a part of plant life assessment, as these materials often form an essential part of the construction of such plant equipment.

During the next four years, more than 67 nuclear reactors in the world are estimated to reach an age over 40 years, and over 66 reactors to reach more than three decades of operational period.

Various regulations make it mandatory for such power plants to undergo a life assessment procedure as a safety measure. Regular inspection is required to check for any damage in the equipment and take necessary countermeasures to control them. This situation is expected to create increased opportunity for NDT equipment in the nuclear power sector.

In the Middle East & Africa, power plants under construction, such as nuclear plants in the United Arab Emirates, coal-based plants in Africa, and replacement of older oil-based power plants by newer ones in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, are expected to drive the demand during the forecast period. United States to account for a Significant Share The United States has a mature non-destructive testing (NDT) market. The country’s highly active oil and gas and aerospace industries are the major sources of demand for the non-destructive testing equipment and services in the country.

With the United States Department of the Interior (DoI) planning to allow offshore exploratory drilling in about 90% of the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) acreage, under the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program), the oil and gas sector in the country is expected to open up new opportunities to the market.

Further, as the oil and gas industry output of the United States increases, the International Energy Agency predicts that the United States will add about 3.7 million barrels per day (mb/d) between now and 2023, with more than 70% of the new supply coming from the Permian and the Eagle Ford.

The non-destructive testing (NDT) market was valued at USD 15.67 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 23.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Most of the non-destructive testing market is dependent on the oil and gas and aerospace sector. The NDT market has been affected severely by the recent fluctuations in crude oil prices, which is rendering loss to most players in the market.

Several governmental agencies and regional bodies, like the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), have been instituted across the world to take stringent measures for assuring the safety of instruments and overseeing of engineering services testing. This is important for gaining clearances and certificates from concerned authorities.

Over the past few years, there has been an incremental rise in the demand for skilled NDT technicians across the world. However, the demand, currently, outweighs supply due to a plethora of reasons.