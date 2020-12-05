Sat. Dec 5th, 2020

pH Sensors Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

pH Sensors

pH Sensors Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global pH Sensors market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • Endress+Hauser AG
  • Hach Company Inc.
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Schneider Electric SE (Foxboro)
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • KOBOLD Messring GmbH
  • Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd.
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  • Xylem Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Halma Plc.
  • Mettler
  • Toledo International Inc.

    Key Market Trends:

    Process Analyzers Type expected to Occupy the Largest Market Share

    Process analyzers comprise two types, in-line analyzers and on-line analyzers. The installation of in-line analyzers is a common approach for process monitoring applications that require continuous monitoring, such as water treatment plants, chemical industry, and several biochemical processes, which require immersion installation of the pH measuring instruments.

    Companies, like Sensorex and Mettler Toldedo’s, are also offering sensor packages for these types of heavy-duty industrial applications, which deal with contaminated monitoring process applications. For instance, Mettler Toledo also has developed sensors with titanium shaft to suit plants’ tough environments for equipment (such as the chemical and petrochemical industries). The titanium pH sensors, InPro 4281i, and 4881i, are 12 mm pH sensors that can also survive the common everyday knocks in industrial sites and also feature the company’s Intelligent Sensor Management (ISM); thereby, lowering maintenance costs even more.

    In the oil and gas industry, there has been a significant increase in investments. As there is a significant increase in crude oil prices, the need for pH sensors is expected to rise rapidly. According to recent statistics from Baker Hughes, after a steep fall in 2016 (owing to low crude oil prices), there has been considerable growth in up-stream activity.

    In 2018, the average number of rigs increased by over 9%, globally. With increasing number of oil and gas projects all over the world, especially in the United States and Canada, the demand for pH sensors from oil field service providers is expected to increase rapidly.

    Water and Wastewater Application to Occupy the Largest Market Share

    The water and wastewater treatment industry is the largest end user for pH sensors and analyzers in the global market. Standard applications, such as chromium wastewater treatment and aquaculture, which heavily depend on accurate pH and ORP measurements to ensure required safety standards are providing continuous demand to the market.

    Increasing number of water treatment plants, globally, and concerns regarding water scarcity are fueling the demand for pH sensors from the desalination sector. The pH of water gives important data for controlling the treatment system, for desalination systems. As of 2018, it is estimated that over 7,000 desalination plants are managed by the industrial sector alone, in the global scenario.

    Also, when compared to several other end users, the new installations of pH sensors and analyzers are highest in this sector, owing to stringent government regulations on water contamination. There are many new styles, architectures, and housings for pH sensors that are entering the market, owing to the immense demand from the sector.

    Similar to the chemical manufacturing industry, the life span of general glass electrodes used in pH analyzer systems is comparatively lower than that of ISFET and rugged variants. Hence, there is a high rate of replacement of several sensor components, which, in turn, is boosting the after sales market.

    Market Overview:

  • The global pH sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of over 11.04% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The upcoming trend in the pH sensors market, which is boosting market growth, is the demand for highly reliable and accurate pH sensors that last for long periods with minimal levels of maintenance.
  • According to Endress+Hauser, a leading provider of pH sensors in the global market, pH measurements account for over 30% of all quality-relevant measurements in processes. Moreover, an economic survey conducted by the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) indicated that increasing global investments in the process analytics industry are primarily triggered by concrete business developments in the key sales markets.
  • According to DIHK, the market is expected to witness significant demand, owing to digitalization, as companies are focusing on developing advanced processes and new production methods.
  • The German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (ZVEI) established that this situation created a positive business environment for the measurement and process automation industry, while augmenting the demand for process analytics instruments, such as pH sensors and analyzers. Furthermore, ZVEI established that the industry witnessed a significant demand in 2017, after two years of weak growth.
  • Similarly, the market is witnessing immense demand from the water and wastewater treatment industry. Developed countries, such as Germany, the United States, and developing countries, like India, are investing in desalination and purification initiatives. For instance, in November 2018, the Indian government, along with Dholera Industrial City Development (DICDL), developed a water treatment plant in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. This facility is expected to have a treatment capacity of 50 mld by the end of 2019.
  • Moreover, recent reports published by the International Desalination Association (IDA) and Global Water Intelligence (GWI) indicate that the industrial desalination market grew by 21%, especially in contracted capacity, between 2016 to 2017. According to the IDA, increased activity in the oil and gas industry accounted for over one third of the contracted industrial capacity in 2017.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    PH sensors and analyzers are an integral part of the process analytics industry. Most of the industries that engage in the manufacturing and processing of liquids, ranging from water to complex chemicals, use pH sensors for quality monitoring and automation of several industrial processes.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of pH Sensors Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Government Regulations
    4.3.2 Rising Safety Concerns in Industrial Setups
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Cost and Absence of Standardization of pH Sensor Devices
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Benchtop Analyzers
    5.1.2 Portable Analyzers
    5.1.3 Process Analyzers
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Water and Wastewater
    5.2.2 Medical
    5.2.3 Oil and Gas
    5.2.4 Food and Beverages
    5.2.5 Industrial
    5.2.6 Other Applications
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 South America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Endress+Hauser AG
    6.1.2 Hach Company Inc.
    6.1.3 ABB Ltd.
    6.1.4 Schneider Electric SE (Foxboro)
    6.1.5 Emerson Electric Co.
    6.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.
    6.1.7 KOBOLD Messring GmbH
    6.1.8 Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd.
    6.1.9 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
    6.1.10 Xylem Inc.
    6.1.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
    6.1.12 Halma Plc.
    6.1.13 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

