"pH Sensors Market" report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter's Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Process Analyzers Type expected to Occupy the Largest Market Share
Process analyzers comprise two types, in-line analyzers and on-line analyzers. The installation of in-line analyzers is a common approach for process monitoring applications that require continuous monitoring, such as water treatment plants, chemical industry, and several biochemical processes, which require immersion installation of the pH measuring instruments.
Companies, like Sensorex and Mettler Toldedo’s, are also offering sensor packages for these types of heavy-duty industrial applications, which deal with contaminated monitoring process applications. For instance, Mettler Toledo also has developed sensors with titanium shaft to suit plants’ tough environments for equipment (such as the chemical and petrochemical industries). The titanium pH sensors, InPro 4281i, and 4881i, are 12 mm pH sensors that can also survive the common everyday knocks in industrial sites and also feature the company’s Intelligent Sensor Management (ISM); thereby, lowering maintenance costs even more.
In the oil and gas industry, there has been a significant increase in investments. As there is a significant increase in crude oil prices, the need for pH sensors is expected to rise rapidly. According to recent statistics from Baker Hughes, after a steep fall in 2016 (owing to low crude oil prices), there has been considerable growth in up-stream activity.
In 2018, the average number of rigs increased by over 9%, globally. With increasing number of oil and gas projects all over the world, especially in the United States and Canada, the demand for pH sensors from oil field service providers is expected to increase rapidly.
Water and Wastewater Application to Occupy the Largest Market Share
The water and wastewater treatment industry is the largest end user for pH sensors and analyzers in the global market. Standard applications, such as chromium wastewater treatment and aquaculture, which heavily depend on accurate pH and ORP measurements to ensure required safety standards are providing continuous demand to the market.
Increasing number of water treatment plants, globally, and concerns regarding water scarcity are fueling the demand for pH sensors from the desalination sector. The pH of water gives important data for controlling the treatment system, for desalination systems. As of 2018, it is estimated that over 7,000 desalination plants are managed by the industrial sector alone, in the global scenario.
Also, when compared to several other end users, the new installations of pH sensors and analyzers are highest in this sector, owing to stringent government regulations on water contamination. There are many new styles, architectures, and housings for pH sensors that are entering the market, owing to the immense demand from the sector.
Similar to the chemical manufacturing industry, the life span of general glass electrodes used in pH analyzer systems is comparatively lower than that of ISFET and rugged variants. Hence, there is a high rate of replacement of several sensor components, which, in turn, is boosting the after sales market.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
PH sensors and analyzers are an integral part of the process analytics industry. Most of the industries that engage in the manufacturing and processing of liquids, ranging from water to complex chemicals, use pH sensors for quality monitoring and automation of several industrial processes.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of pH Sensors Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Government Regulations
4.3.2 Rising Safety Concerns in Industrial Setups
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Cost and Absence of Standardization of pH Sensor Devices
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Benchtop Analyzers
5.1.2 Portable Analyzers
5.1.3 Process Analyzers
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Water and Wastewater
5.2.2 Medical
5.2.3 Oil and Gas
5.2.4 Food and Beverages
5.2.5 Industrial
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Endress+Hauser AG
6.1.2 Hach Company Inc.
6.1.3 ABB Ltd.
6.1.4 Schneider Electric SE (Foxboro)
6.1.5 Emerson Electric Co.
6.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.7 KOBOLD Messring GmbH
6.1.8 Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd.
6.1.9 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
6.1.10 Xylem Inc.
6.1.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
6.1.12 Halma Plc.
6.1.13 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
