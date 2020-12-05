“Data Center Liquid Cooling Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Data Center Liquid Cooling market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Banking/Financial Services Segment expected to register a Significant Growth
Banks are increasingly adopting public cloud services, as they provide flexibility and agility, resulting in a decrease in the number of data centers that are present and redundant without much use, thus augmenting the demand for the data center liquid cooling market.
According to a survey by Intel Security, the number of companies adopting hybrid cloud services alone has risen by three times the previous size. Cloud providers have been increasing security and providing better and robust systems, which can be highly beneficial for companies. Banks have been adopting the use of biometric authentication tools, to combat identity theft and fraud. Increased digitization and connectivity have paved the way for many entry points in the system, which have been creating more amount of data, driving the need for data centers.
The use of data centers in the domain has slowed down, owing to the advent of new trends, such as software-defined data centers, which migrated the storage to a more distributed framework, unlike the typically used data centers. The Bank of America has shut down three data centers as they have been migrating to similar architecture. This has saved the cost of maintaining these data centers for the company. Through the existence of such trends, banks have been unveiling new data centers to support their operations and activities. The Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation has opened a new data center with an outlay of USD 182.5 million. This data center is expected to support the regional business requirements of 18 countries.
North America Anticipated to Hold a Dominant Share
In the United States, the demand and rate of adoption for cloud-based computing are rapidly increasing, owing to which, data centers are ascending in the country, thereby, propelling the utilization of data center liquid cooling.
Liquid cooling is now highly preferred over conventional air cooling, due to its greater efficiency and higher economic violability. The United States is home to many tech giants, such as Facebook and Apple, wherein, the volume of Big Data is tremendously increasing; moreover, companies are laying new strategies to ascend a number of data centers.
In June 2017, Facebook announced to lay a 200-mile cable to the new data centers in Mexico, which are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, a few states of the United States are offering tax incentives, specifically to data centers. For instance, Florida approved use and sales tax exemption for every new data center built in the state, which is expected to present a positive impact on the US market growth.
Companies are rigorously investing in data centers to meet the growing demand from respective operations. For instance, the rising demand for cognitive capabilities in the United States has led IBM Corporation to build four new cloud data centers in the country. This is likely to encourage the utilization of liquid cooling technology in these data centers, thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period.
Data center cooling solutions are used for the maintenance of optimal operating condition required for the smooth operation of data centers. The data centers process a massive amount of data within a short interval of time, which produces a lot of heat and might damage the equipment. Cooling is necessary for optimum operation of data centers, and hence consumes the majority of power.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand For Data Centers
4.3.2 Green Data Center Developments And Reducing Energy Consumption
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Adaptability Requirements
4.5 Technology Overview
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Indirect Liquid Cooling
5.1.2 Direct Liquid Cooling
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Banking/Financial Services
5.2.2 Manufacturing
5.2.3 IT and Telecommunication
5.2.4 Healthcare
5.2.5 Central/Local Government
5.2.6 Entertainment and Media
5.2.7 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Russia
5.3.2.4 Norway
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Mexico
5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Asetek AS
6.1.2 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
6.1.3 Schneider Electric
6.1.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6.1.5 Alfa Laval
6.1.6 Vertiv Co.
6.1.7 Midas Green Technologies LLC
6.1.8 Green Revolution Cooling Inc.
6.1.9 CoolIT Systems Inc.
6.1.10 Liquid Cool Solutions
6.1.11 Chilldyne Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Investment Analysis
7.2 Future of the Market
Automobile Parking Hoop Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026