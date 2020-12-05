“Virtual Reality (VR) Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Virtual Reality (VR) market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Oculus VR LLC

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Google LLC

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Pico Interactive Inc.

StarVR Corporation

FOVE Inc.

Unity Technologies Inc.

Unreal Engine (Epic Games Inc.)

Crytek GmbH

Autodesk Inc.

Eon Reality Inc.

3D Systems Corporation

Dassault Systemes SE Key Market Trends: Mobile Hardware expected to Hold Major Share Mobile virtual reality (VR) is the most affordable experience for consumers who want to explore VR without spending a substantial amount of money. Additionally, the portability and massive install base of smartphone users, across the world, lead to its wide-scale adoption. VR headsets rely on the smartphone to display content and use numerous specially developed apps for the same. For instance, Matterport VR Showcase is a virtual reality app compatible with Samsung Galaxy series (Android KitKat 4.4+), for which the Oculus Gear VR app needs to be installed on the device. In 2016, approximately 87% of the virtual reality headsets sold worldwide were mobile phone-based, meaning a user's smartphone mounted on the headset and operated as the screen. Popular mobile phone VR headsets include the Google Daydream View and Samsung Gear VR. While VR for mobile is currently a less immersive experience than console and PC-based VR, its adoption is expected to increase over the forecast period, due to a host of technological advancements in the mobile VR space. Also, with the growth of smartphones, there is massive potential for the VR market, over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific Region expected to Witness Significant Growth Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major share, owing to the presence of large and several emerging economies, along with the rising acceptance of virtual reality devices in the region. This is, in turn, expected to encourage industry players to invest in the region. China is expected to account for a prominent share in the region, owing to the rising adoption of VR technology in the country. VR took the center stage in China's tech scenario in 2016. Many startups related to virtual reality are also growing in the country. For instance, Palapple is developing its own VR products. The company also created a project called VResidence, which offers a number of virtual reality real estate products, including an online platform for second-hand property. Market Overview:

VR technology has gained widespread recognition and adoption over the past few years. Recent technological advancements in this field have revealed new enterprises. Numerous players are emerging in this market with the hopes to navigate it toward mainstream adoption.

The launch of commercial virtual reality headsets is expected to accelerate the growth of the market. Technological advancements in VR are expected to generate a plethora of VR solutions with diverse capabilities, which allow consumers to experience the utmost immersion. Making the VR experience more real serves as a key driver for market adoption and penetration.

Virtual reality has often found its application compelling, with interactive video games or even movie and television series. Virtual reality serves as a platform to project things that are otherwise too dangerous, expensive, or impractical to do.