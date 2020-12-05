“Fleet Management Solutions Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Fleet Management Solutions market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999424
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Driver Management Segment Expected to Hold Significant Share
The driver management systems in fleet management solutions include applications, such as driver registration, insurance risk management, and analysis. The prime motive of driver management systems is to study the driver behavior and make necessary changes to driving styles, which will reduce fuel consumption and improve the vehicle’s maintenance.
These systems promote better driving behavior and continuously send feedback indicating the driving style, with alerts. Organizations are adopting this solution, as it provides them fuel savings, lowers maintenance costs, and makes them feel secure about the management of the vehicle and customers.
According to a recent safety report by Volvo Trucks, more than 90% of the accidents were caused due to human factors. The survey indicates that more than 13% of the accidents caused fatalities to heavy goods vehicle occupants.
In North America alone, there has been a severe increase in the number of warehouses form third-party logistics players, like DHL, XPO, Ryder, and Geodis. It is estimated that during 2016 to 2017, DHL increased its warehouse count in North America by 60%, XPO Logistics by 18%, and NFI Logistics by 11%.
United States to Witness Significant Growth
The US government is currently assessing the potential of telematics to reduce cost of accidents, which, in turn, is driving the market for fleet management services. The US fleet market is dominated by Ford, General Motors, and Fiat-Chrysler. OEMs are moving fleet sales to retail channels to increase their profitability.
Increasing awareness about the cost benefits of fleet management and leasing may attract more new customers. Additionally, reduced government spending and anxieties of a double-dip recession could restrain the growth in the market.
According to the EPA, combustion of fossil fuels, such as diesel and gasoline, to transport goods and people, is the second-largest source of carbon dioxide emissions, totaling to about 31% of the US carbon dioxide emissions, and more than one fourth of the US greenhouse gas emissions.
Apart from various industries adopting fleet management solutions, the US Department of Homeland Security has also taken fleet management solutions to provide its fleet managers access to data-driven insights to manage the daily operations of fleet. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) landed a telematics contract with WEX Inc., in order to supply vehicle telematics products and services. According to WEX, the Homeland Security operates a fleet of around 52,000 vehicles, making it one of the largest federal agency fleets in the United States.
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999424
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Fleet vehicle management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics, such as tracking and diagnostics, driver management, speed management, fuel management, and health and safety management.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999424
Detailed TOC of Fleet Management Solutions Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Renewed Emphasis on Streamlining Fleet Operations
4.3.2 Availability of a Wider Range of Reporting and Analytics Services
4.3.3 Affordable Hardware and Access to Greater Connectivity
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness among Smaller Fleet Owners
4.4.2 Rising Operational Costs for Fleet Vendors
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness- Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment Model
5.1.1 On-premise
5.1.2 On Demand
5.1.3 Hybrid
5.2 By Solution
5.2.1 Asset Management
5.2.2 Information Management
5.2.3 Driver Management
5.2.4 Safety and Compliance Management
5.2.5 Risk Management
5.2.6 Operations Management
5.2.7 Other Solutions
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Transportation
5.3.2 Energy
5.3.3 Construction
5.3.4 Manufacturing
5.3.5 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.2 AT&T Inc.
6.1.3 Ctrack (Inseego Corp. )
6.1.4 I.D. Systems
6.1.5 IBM Corporation
6.1.6 Astrata Group
6.1.7 Mix Telematics Limited
6.1.8 Omnitracs LLC
6.1.9 Tomtom NV
6.1.10 Trimble Navigation Limited
6.1.11 Verizon Communications Inc.
6.1.12 Wheels Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Net Wrap Market Size and Share by Growth, Industry Drivers and Restraints, Global Opportunity, COVID-19 Impact on Topmost Players | Forecast 2020-2026
Luxury Bedding Fabrics Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026
Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026
Doppler Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Size with Growth Technologies 2020 Share, Segment by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026
Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size 2020 Segmentation, Future Demands, Top Countries Data, Business Growth Forecast to 2025
Glucose Syrup Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025
Bioabsorbable Stents Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024
Pneumatic Valve Springs Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026
Visual Search Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co
Microporous Zone Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026
Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Size 2020 Future Analysis by Global Growth Segments in Regions, Opportunities and Challenges, Forecast to 2026
Optical Fiber Box Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026