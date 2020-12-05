“Smart Office Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Smart Office market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Energy Management System Expected to Hold Largest Share
The demand for this product is expected to be driven by the growing adoption in the office spaces of large scale organizations. Solutions in this include automated smart plugs, load control switches, utility billing management (smart meters), personal energy management, data analysis and visualization, and auditing.
The rising cognizance regarding a building’s growing role in climate change is shifting investors’ and owners’ preferences, thus urging them to improve the performance of their buildings to stay competitive, specifically, in the commercial office segment. For instance, buildings in the United States consume nearly three-quarters of the country’s electricity, and are responsible for 39% of all greenhouse gas emissions.
Organizations are increasingly adopting EMS for optimization of energy consumption, utilization of dynamic pricing tariffs, and demand control, thus reducing overall costs. The large-scale companies require energy in various forms to perform diverse operations, including powering telecom network, modern computer equipment, data equipment, and optical transport networks.
The government initiative to decrease energy emission from old and public buildings is also aiding the market. For instance, the US General Services Administration has made a contract with IBM to install advanced and smart building technology in 50 of the federal government’s highest energy-consuming buildings.
United States to Hold Significant Share
The United States is one of the early adopters of emerging technology across the world, including the internet of things (IoT), which is incorporated in several industries, including smart offices. The technological advancement in the IoT field, particularly for offices, coupled with the rising need for security and safety system, is expected to propel the market growth in the United States.
Additionally, the growing savvy businesses are integrating internet of things (IoT) in the United States to enhance the office environment by reducing workload and saving on overhead money.
The Americans, primarily from the United States, spend 90% of their lives in buildings, including retail, public service facility, office, and homes. This has increased the investment from the government in office buildings to make them employee-friendly, which is likely to foster market growth over the next six years.
Notably, the government regulations associated with the integration of smart technologies are in favor of the office segment, which is one of the accelerating factors for smart buildings.
Moreover, according to the Consumer Technology Association, the penetration of smartphone IoT consumer device is increasing, which is ascending the scope for smart offices in the United States.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
The smart office systems deploy automated systems, sensors, and advanced communication infrastructure and networks, which assist in providing centralized control and wireless data transfer for monitoring and data analysis. Advanced HVAC systems and automated lighting systems help the commercial places to manage energy in a better and systematic way, owing to the various benefits associated with the deploying of smart office infrastructure. Therefore, the demand for smart devices for office and other commercial building spaces is projected to increase.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Smart Office Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Focus on Energy Efficiency in Office Spaces
4.3.2 Increasing Business Infrastructure
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Security Concerns Related to IoT and Smart Devices
4.4.2 Higher Costs of Refurbishment of Old Buildings
4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Smart Office Lighting
5.1.2 Security and Access Control System
5.1.3 Energy Management System
5.1.4 Smart HVAC Control System
5.1.5 Audio-Video Conferencing System
5.1.6 Fire and Safety Control System
5.1.7 Other Products
5.2 By Building Type
5.2.1 Retrofit
5.2.2 New Building
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Nordics
5.3.2.5 Switzerland
5.3.2.6 Benelux
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Australia
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Johnson Controls International PLC
6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.3 United Technologies Corp.
6.1.4 Siemens AG
6.1.5 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.7 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.8 ABB Ltd.
6.1.9 Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.
6.1.10 Crestron Electronics Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
