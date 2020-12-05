“Particle Size Analysis Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Particle Size Analysis market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Laser Diffraction Technology to Hold Significant Share
Laser diffraction is one of the most prominent particle size analysis techniques that works on particles ranging from 10nm to 3,500 microns. Laser diffraction provides a result for the whole sample, rather than for individual particles. Immense demand for quality control in several manufacturing activities and increasing research activities are expected to drive the demand for laser diffraction equipment.
Laser diffraction measures particle size by measuring the angular variation in the intensity of light scattered by the sample (Mie theory of light scattering) assuming a volume equivalent sphere model. When exposed to the laser beam, if the sample has large particles, it scatters light at small angles, and vice versa in the case of smaller particles.
Laser diffraction also suffers a fair deal of drawbacks. The analysis needs a high degree of metadata and extensive preparation. If the sample under test is a wet sample, the dispersion unit has to use a liquid dispersant to disperse the sample, in order to subject it to the laser beam.
Further, increasing software applications that are providing required metadata on optical properties of samples and instruments based on the Fraunhofer approximation approach are expected to create huge opportunities to the laser diffraction technology over the forecast period.
Europe Region to Hold Significant Share
The European particle size analysis market is estimated to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period. Significant factors supporting the growth are increasing investments in research and innovation centers and rising government programs and policies, which are motivating market vendors to invest in advancements in analyzing methods.
The high rate of development of new analyzing methods, equipment, and protocols in the region is boosting the European healthcare and chemical industries to increase advancements in particle size analysis methods.
The increasing government expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry to innovate cost-effective drugs is further estimated to develop a market for nanoparticle tracking analysis in the region.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Particle size analysis, particle size measurement, or simply particle sizing is the collective name of the technical procedures or laboratory techniques that determine the size range, and/or the average, or mean size of the particles in a powder or liquid sample. Particle size analysis is part of particle science and its determination is carried out generally in particle technology laboratories.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Particle Size Analysis Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Demand for Data Centers Driven by Cloud and HPC Applications among Others
4.3.2 Demand for High-performance and Low-Power Dram in Mobile Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Storage Class Memory to Overcome the High Costs and Less Memory of Dram
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Taylor Dispersion Analysis
5.1.2 Dynamic Light Scattering
5.1.3 Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis
5.1.4 Resonant Mass Measurement
5.1.5 Laser Diffraction
5.1.6 Other Technologies
5.2 By Dispersion Type
5.2.1 Wet Particle
5.2.2 Dry Particle
5.2.3 Spray Particle
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Chemicals
5.3.2 Food, Beverage, and Nutrition
5.3.3 Mining
5.3.4 Agriculture and Forestry
5.3.5 Pharmaceuticals
5.3.6 Energy
5.3.7 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.
6.1.2 Horiba Ltd.
6.1.3 Malvern Panalytical Ltd.
6.1.4 Beckman Coulter Inc.
6.1.5 Izon Science Limited
6.1.6 Microtrac Inc.
6.1.7 Shimadzu Corporation
6.1.8 Sympatec GmbH
6.1.9 Micromeritics Instruments Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
