“Particle Size Analysis Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Particle Size Analysis market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999420

Top Players Are:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Horiba Ltd.

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Izon Science Limited

Microtrac Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Sympatec GmbH

Micromeritics Instruments Corporation Key Market Trends: Laser Diffraction Technology to Hold Significant Share Laser diffraction is one of the most prominent particle size analysis techniques that works on particles ranging from 10nm to 3,500 microns. Laser diffraction provides a result for the whole sample, rather than for individual particles. Immense demand for quality control in several manufacturing activities and increasing research activities are expected to drive the demand for laser diffraction equipment.

Laser diffraction measures particle size by measuring the angular variation in the intensity of light scattered by the sample (Mie theory of light scattering) assuming a volume equivalent sphere model. When exposed to the laser beam, if the sample has large particles, it scatters light at small angles, and vice versa in the case of smaller particles.

Laser diffraction also suffers a fair deal of drawbacks. The analysis needs a high degree of metadata and extensive preparation. If the sample under test is a wet sample, the dispersion unit has to use a liquid dispersant to disperse the sample, in order to subject it to the laser beam.

Further, increasing software applications that are providing required metadata on optical properties of samples and instruments based on the Fraunhofer approximation approach are expected to create huge opportunities to the laser diffraction technology over the forecast period. Europe Region to Hold Significant Share The European particle size analysis market is estimated to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period. Significant factors supporting the growth are increasing investments in research and innovation centers and rising government programs and policies, which are motivating market vendors to invest in advancements in analyzing methods.

The high rate of development of new analyzing methods, equipment, and protocols in the region is boosting the European healthcare and chemical industries to increase advancements in particle size analysis methods.

The increasing government expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry to innovate cost-effective drugs is further estimated to develop a market for nanoparticle tracking analysis in the region. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999420 Market Overview:

The particle size analysis market was valued at USD 325.6 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 437 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). Immense support from government organizations to strengthen their domestic pharmaceutical markets is expected to boost the demand form this sector. For example, China is planning to establish several data centers exclusively to serve the medical research proposes, facilitating the exchange of precious clinical trial data over the public domain.

Nanomaterials are finding major applications across various industries. Initially, they found major applications in the healthcare, cosmetics, and manufacturing industries. However, increasing advancements in nanotechnology are creating opportunities for nanoparticles in other industries as well.

Although particle size analysis equipment for legacy procedures, like sedimentation and sieving, is considerably low, the modern portable and compact equipment are often costly. Especially the probe equipment used in in-line techniques, which are in high demand in the industrial sector, are both costly for initial purchase and also to maintain.