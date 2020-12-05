“Programmable Logic Controller Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Programmable Logic Controller market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

ABB Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Emerson Electric Co. Key Market Trends: Automotive End User Industry to Hold Significant Share PLC has been adopted at the manufacturing stage to handle the ever-growing demands of the automotive industry. It was initially used as a relay replacement equipment in the automotive industry.

The demand for automobiles has been increasing steadily, The Center for Automotive Research (CAR) at the University of Duisberg-Essen has predicted that the global annual growth of cars is expected to be 2.2%. Owing to such potential growth, better production facilities enabled with automation are needed, which is expected to fuel the growth of PLCs in the domain.

The use of PLCs ensures high production and simplifies the complexity of the machinery being used. With technological advancements, PLCs can replace nearly 100 relays, making better space management and man management possible.

With the advent of other technologies, such as machine vision, collaborative robots, artificial intelligence for driverless/autonomous cars, cognitive computing in IoT-connected cars, the PLC market in automotive is expected to grow further. United States to Witness Significant Growth The United States is estimated to hold a major share in North America, owing to rise in industrial investment in the mining and oil and gas sectors, which fuelled the utilization of PLCs, thereby, propelling the market growth.

In addition, capital spending on construction and housing increased in the country and is expected to rise further, due to the government’s focus on smart cities, which is, in turn, expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

The programmable logic controller (PLC) market was valued at USD 11.53 billion in 2017. The deployment of PLC systems enables the identification and rectification of errors and can initiate rapid responses even without human intervention. Hence, these automated PLC systems are estimated to assist in reducing the machine downtime from 20% to almost 4%.

The PLC market is strongly impacted by the industrial output and the investment funneled into the computers and software. These PLC systems have traditionally been the foundation of both process and discrete factory automation. The rising adoption of Industry 4.0 across the industrial verticals has augmented the PLC market’s growth.

A major growth indicator for PLCs in the discrete-manufacturing sectors is the amplified deployment of robots across the automotive manufacturing, electrical, and electronics industries. With robots being major end users of PLCs, the market is expected to greatly benefit from the global robotics boom.