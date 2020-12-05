“Industrial Robotics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Industrial Robotics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

ABB Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

Kawasaki Robotics

Toshiba Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Staubli Mechatronics Company

Yamaha Robotics

Epson Robots

Comau SPA

Adept Technologies

Nachi Robotic Systems Inc. Key Market Trends: Automotive End-User Industry to Hold Major Share The growing adoption of automation in the automotive manufacturing process and involvement of digitization and AI are the primary factors driving the demand for industrial robots in the automotive sector.

In 2017, more than 170,000 robots took part in the production process in the European automotive industry. The growing presence of robots and automation in the European automotive industry is expected to fuel the market for industrial robots further in the region.

According to the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), in the first quarter of 2018 shipments to the automotive OEM sector were down by 43%, while units shipped to the automotive component industry increased by 42% in North America.

China has also become, both the world’s largest car market and the world’s largest production site for cars, including electric cars, with much growth potential. There are 27 automotive manufacturing and assembly plants in Malaysia. The growing automotive industry in Asia is also creating a massive opportunity for the global industrial robots market.

The shifting of the automotive industry toward autonomous and electric vehicles is also creating a massive opportunity for industrial robots. North America Region to Hold Significant Share According to the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the North American automation market had set new records very recently. For the first nine months of 2017, 27,294 orders of robots, valued at approximately USD 1.473 billion, were sold in North America.

Modern manufacturing facilities in North America are relying on new technologies and innovations to produce higher quality products at faster speeds with lower costs. In order to survive in the current competitive scenario, they are implementing more intelligent software and hardware.

With over five heavy-duty assembly plants, over 540 OEM parts manufacturers, 400 dealerships, and many other automotive-related industries, Canada is the 9th largest vehicle producer in the world, and the automotive sector is the biggest contributor to the manufacturing industry of the country.

According to the government of Canada, the country’s automotive suppliers export parts globally and are integral to Canada’s automotive sector, which accounts for over USD 34 billion in sales annually.

Market Overview:

The global industrial robotics market was valued at USD 18.05 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 40.75 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.11% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Industrial robots play a crucial role in industrial automation, with many core operations in industries being managed by robots. With economic growth across regions, the growth of e-commerce, electronics, and the automotive industry, among others has been on the rise.

The global industrial robotics market was valued at USD 18.05 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 40.75 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.11% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Industrial robots play a crucial role in industrial automation, with many core operations in industries being managed by robots. With economic growth across regions, the growth of e-commerce, electronics, and the automotive industry, among others has been on the rise.

With the increased demand across economies, product manufacturers are adopting robots to automate some of the repetitive processes. According to the Robotic Industries Association, more than 250,000 industrial robots had been installed in the United States alone, which gives an estimate of the penetration of industrial robots.

Robots have been employed in manufacturing units across most of the industries, because of their ability to take up complicated, repetitive tasks with accuracy, even in hazardous environments.

Although automating tasks in the industrial set up would replace human labor, the need for people who can manage the robotics and maintain them will be on demand. Industrial workforce, who can maintain hardware and software, apart from designing the automation process, is also required