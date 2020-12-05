“Augmented Reality Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Augmented Reality market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999416
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Hardware Segment to Witness Significant Growth
Most of the companies, like Daqri, Meta, ODG, Vuzix, Optivent, etc., made AR headsets with a focus on enterprise applications for their devices. However, social media giant, Snapchat, which introduced AR to mobile phones through its social media platform, also launched its first version of AR glasses, V1, in 2016. The company was only able to sell about 150,000 pairs and registered a USD 40 million write-off on the hardware business, after ordering 800,00 pairs from a Chinese supplier.
AR devices available currently in the market have controlling systems embedded in the head-mounted devices or as a separate accessory. However, notable developments in the AR glasses, like gesture-controlled and voice assistant-controlled AR devices were launched in 2017.
Lucyd was created by an IP investment firm, Tekcapital, which is developing ergonomic AR glasses based on 13 disruptive AR patents. The Lucyd Lens smart glasses are built on an in-house decentralized blockchain called Lucyd Lab AR, which is powered by the LCD token, which organically drives content creation.
Through this design, the company aims to use community-driven content development to create the AR-driven blockchain with mass appeal. The company plans to introduce the blockchain-based AR smart glasses named Lucyd Lens in Q1 2019.
Going forward, such innovations in hardware, in terms of ergonomics, i.e., reduced size and weight, and making headsets look more like traditional eyewear, are likely to increase the acceptance of AR devices by consumers, in addition to the enterprise users.
North America Region to Witness Significant Growth
The North American segment of the market studied is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of vendors, who are also investing hugely in market innovation, coupled with the dominance of the United States in the global software market. Globally, the United States is expected to be one of the highly innovative AR markets. Most of the companies advancing in this technology are based in the United States. About 64% of the consumers from the country believe in the positive changes resulting due to the adoption of AR in the workplace. Leading players, like Magic Leap and Microsoft, are actively working on this technology.
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999416
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Augmented reality is the future of mobile devices. It will allow consumers to experience a new dimension, based on user preferences. About 22.8 million AR glasses are expected to be shipped by 2020. The user base for AR technologies is also expected to grow beyond 1 billion by 2020.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999416
Detailed TOC of Augmented Reality Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Study Deliverables
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Increasing Applications of Augmented Reality
4.5.2 Demand for Mobile-based Augmented Reality
4.6 Market Restraints
4.6.1 Technical and Regulatory Issues
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Software
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Gaming
5.2.2 Education
5.2.3 Healthcare
5.2.4 Military and Defense
5.2.5 Automotive
5.2.6 Retail and Marketing
5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
6.1.2 Seiko Epson Corporation
6.1.3 Vuzix Corporation
6.1.4 Osterhout Design Group (ODG)
6.1.5 Realwear Inc.
6.1.6 Toshiba Corporation
6.1.7 Daqri LLC
6.1.8 Meta Company
6.1.9 Optinvent S.A.
6.1.10 Atheer Inc.
6.1.11 Blippar.com Limited
6.1.12 Vuforia (PTC Inc.)
6.1.13 Leap Motion Inc.
6.1.14 Wikitude GmbH
6.1.15 Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Aggregate in Road Construction Market Size by Growth Dynamics 2020 Outlook by Global Share | Segmentation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industry Forecast to 2026
Dietary Fibres Market Size, Trends 2020 Global Industry by Manufacturers Growth Rate | COVID-19 Impact on Future Scope, Demand Status, Business Strategy Forecast to 2026
Track And Trace Packagings Market 2020: Growing Tends in Global Regions with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Size and Share, Types and Applications, and Recent Development Status Forecast till 2026
Linear Friction Welder Market Share with Growth Rate 2020-2026 | Industry Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Size 2020 Segmentation, Future Demands, Top Countries Data, Business Growth Forecast to 2025
Hazelnut Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
Oil Filled Electric Heater Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026
Garden Lawn Mowers Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026
Intelligent Software Assistant Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025
Wireless Flow Sensors Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024
Quartz Glass Market – Covid-19 Outlook and Impact Analysis 2021: Industry Overview by Latest Trends, Growth Strategy, Explosive Factors of Size and Share Forecast to 2025
Kombo Butter Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026