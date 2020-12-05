“Aseptic Packaging Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Aseptic Packaging market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Beverage Segment Anticipated to Witness Strong Growth
The ready-to-drink beverages include bottled or canned tea and coffee. Energy drinks, such as sports nutrients, high-nutrient, and flavored water, alcopops, and ready-made alcohol cocktails are also all examples of ready-to-drink beverages. These beverage types have witnessed a significant rise in consumption. Also, other beverages, such as vegetable juices, wine, smoothies, and bar mixes are experiencing increased demand.
Lately, ready-to-drink iced tea has grown considerably due to increasing demand. In 2017, delivering on the consumers’ changing needs, NestlÃ© Waters North America introduced new premium Nestea ready-to-drink iced tea beverages, and at the same time, repositioning the classic brand.
Additionally, in June 2018, Starbucks, in partnership with Anheuser-Busch, began shipping ready-to-drink premium Teavana Craft Iced Tea to selected grocery and convenience retailers in New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, and Missouri. In order to keep these increased tea contents safe, aseptic packaging was employed.
Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth
Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing aseptic packaging markets, owing to the massive adoption of the technology, coupled with increasing concerns regarding product safety and shelf-life. China is also emerging as one of the dominating countries, even at the global level.
The sale of aseptic packages proliferated in China, registering a sales volume of about 80 billion units over the period 2013-2016. According to the USDA, China’s demand for imported dairy products is expected to increase. However, China’s retaliatory tariffs on US dairy products are expected to make it difficult for US dairy companies to take advantage of this situation, thus, opening up an opportunity for local vendors.
China has invested more in the development of aseptic packaging technology and equipment. Guangdong, Beijing, Shanghai, Wenzhou, and Ningbo produce aseptic packing machines of paper boxes, plastic cups, equipment, and packaging materials of ultra-high temperature sterilization. China has remained one of Tetra Pak’s major markets. However, with local enterprises entering into the aseptic packaging industry, Tetra Pak’s shares in the Chinese market have reduced.
The specialized manufacturing process in which food, pharmaceutical, or other contents are sterilized separately from packaging is called aseptic packaging. It involves inserting the contents into a container in a sterile environment. In this method, a high temperature is used to maintain the freshness of the contents, while also ensuring that microorganisms do not contaminate the content.
