Rigid Packaging Segment Expected to Register a Significant Growth
The rigid packaging segment occupied the largest share of the market due to their extensive use in bottles, jars, containers, trays, and clamp shells. With plastic bottles continuing to witness a strong growth over the forecast period, the rigid PET packaging is expected to continue to dominate the market studied, during that time.
The trend of sustainability, which includes recycling and the use of bio-degradable forms of PET, is expected to rise over the forecast period. In some regards, it will always face sustainability issues due to the nature of its production. However, it is the recycling streams and the development of these that will help neutralize such sustainability issues.
Augmenting this trend, Unilever, in January 2017, announced that it is committed to ensuring that all of its plastic packagings are fully reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.The Unilever company had already committed to reducing the weight of its packaging this decade by one-third by 2020 and increase its use of recycled plastic content in its packaging to at least 25% by 2025.
However, the introduction of flexible packaging uses lesser resources and energy than rigid polymers, compared to rigid packaging, which makes it an attractive choice. This may hamper the growth of rigid packaging in certain segments.
United States Region to Hold Significant Share
The demand for plastic bottles and containers in the United States is estimated to increase at a steady rate, owing to the increasing consumption and industrial applications of plastic-made containers. According to the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), the demand for plastic bottles continues to expand in the United States. Plastic bottles and jars represented, approximately, 75% of all plastic containers, by weight, in 2017.
Plastic usage continued to increase across products and sectors, including food and beverage, household, pharmaceutical, and automotive chemicals and fluids. In the United States, about 50 billion plastic water bottles were purchased in 2017, an increase from the previous year. Though recycling rate was set for 23%, only 7% of the plastic collected was recycled and used to produce new bottles. The country is also growing its patent in plastic bottles and containers. For instance, in 2018, Graham Packaging Company was granted a patent for its new innovative plastic containers.
Rising awareness and consumer preferences for eco-friendly solutions are the primary factors for the rapid adoption of PET packaging. According to the PET Resin Association, virtually, all single-serving and 2-liter bottles of sodas and water sold in the country are made from PET plastic. The environmental impact of PET is very favorable as compared to glass, aluminum, and other recyclable container materials
PET, also known as polyethylene terephthalate, is a type of polyester. It is expelled or shaped into plastic jugs and boxes for packaging of food and refreshments, personal care items, and several other consumer products. PET is an ethylene glycol polymer and terephthalic corrosive. Pellets of PET pitch are warmed to form a fluid, which can be effortlessly expelled into any shape.
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Outstanding Properties of PET
4.3.2 Rising Demand for Environment-friendly Packaging
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Regulations Aaainst the Use of Plastics In Some Regions
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Types
5.1.1 Bottles and Jars
5.1.2 Bags and Pouches
5.1.3 Trays
5.1.4 Lids/Caps and Closures
5.1.5 Other Product Types
5.2 By Packaging
5.2.1 Rigid
5.2.2 Flexible
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Food & Beverage
5.3.2 Pharmaceuticals
5.3.3 Personal care and cosmetic industry
5.3.4 Industrial goods
5.3.5 Household Products
5.3.6 Other End-user industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 South Korea
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Ltd.
6.1.2 Resilux NV
6.1.3 Gerresheimer AG
6.1.4 Berry Global Group Inc.
6.1.5 Silgan Holdings Inc.
6.1.6 Graham Packaging Company
6.1.7 GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. z o.o.
6.1.8 Dunmore Corporation
6.1.9 Comar LLC
6.1.10 Sonoco Products Company
6.1.11 Huhtamaki OYJ
6.1.12 Nampak Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
