“PET Packaging Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global PET Packaging market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999414

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Rigid Packaging Segment Expected to Register a Significant Growth

The rigid packaging segment occupied the largest share of the market due to their extensive use in bottles, jars, containers, trays, and clamp shells. With plastic bottles continuing to witness a strong growth over the forecast period, the rigid PET packaging is expected to continue to dominate the market studied, during that time.

The trend of sustainability, which includes recycling and the use of bio-degradable forms of PET, is expected to rise over the forecast period. In some regards, it will always face sustainability issues due to the nature of its production. However, it is the recycling streams and the development of these that will help neutralize such sustainability issues.

Augmenting this trend, Unilever, in January 2017, announced that it is committed to ensuring that all of its plastic packagings are fully reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.The Unilever company had already committed to reducing the weight of its packaging this decade by one-third by 2020 and increase its use of recycled plastic content in its packaging to at least 25% by 2025.

However, the introduction of flexible packaging uses lesser resources and energy than rigid polymers, compared to rigid packaging, which makes it an attractive choice. This may hamper the growth of rigid packaging in certain segments.

United States Region to Hold Significant Share

The demand for plastic bottles and containers in the United States is estimated to increase at a steady rate, owing to the increasing consumption and industrial applications of plastic-made containers. According to the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), the demand for plastic bottles continues to expand in the United States. Plastic bottles and jars represented, approximately, 75% of all plastic containers, by weight, in 2017.

Plastic usage continued to increase across products and sectors, including food and beverage, household, pharmaceutical, and automotive chemicals and fluids. In the United States, about 50 billion plastic water bottles were purchased in 2017, an increase from the previous year. Though recycling rate was set for 23%, only 7% of the plastic collected was recycled and used to produce new bottles. The country is also growing its patent in plastic bottles and containers. For instance, in 2018, Graham Packaging Company was granted a patent for its new innovative plastic containers.

Rising awareness and consumer preferences for eco-friendly solutions are the primary factors for the rapid adoption of PET packaging. According to the PET Resin Association, virtually, all single-serving and 2-liter bottles of sodas and water sold in the country are made from PET plastic. The environmental impact of PET is very favorable as compared to glass, aluminum, and other recyclable container materials

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999414

Market Overview: