“Semiconductor Materials Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Semiconductor Materials market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999413
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Substrates is Expected to hold Major Share
Over the past decade, the cost contribution of electronics to the automotive industry has increased from 18-20% to about 40-45%. In 2017, it was estimated that the automotive sector will account for about 9% of the worldwide semiconductor revenue. This has been a major driver for the growth of the semiconductor market in this industry. The growth of semiconductor content has been on a steady rise and the share of electronic systems in the vehicle cost may reach 50% of the total car cost by 2030.
This factor is attributed to the rapid advances in the development of leading-edge technologies, such as autonomous driving, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything communication, and power management in electric vehicles (EVs), including navigation, dashboard camera, and smart keys, as well as a widely anticipated image processor. It is predicted that smart vehicles capable of fully autonomous driving will employ up to 7,000 chips. Given this scenario, even a failure rate of 1ppm, already very low by any standard today, would lead to seven out of 1,000 cars with a safety risk.
Given the constraints of the automotive electronics market, semiconductor material qualification must follow extensive procedures. While a high degree of material purity is a prerequisite, manufacturing processes are actually much more sensitive to deviations of material quality, as they potentially lead to process recalibration. Thus, several quality excellence programs have been introduced by the automotive manufacturers, aimed at a zero defect target.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold Major Share
Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major share over the forecast period. According to the SEMI Materials Market Data, the total wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials were valued at USD 27.8 billion and USD 19.1 billion, respectively, in 2017. The wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials markets have recorded revenues of 12.7% and 5.4%, respectively, year-over-year increases, as compared to 2016. The increase in disposable income in these regions is anticipated to have a direct impact on the overall market growth.
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999413
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Semiconductors are one of the most prominent innovations in modern electronics. By using elements, such as silicon, germanium, and gallium arsenide, companies were able to replace the traditional thermionic devices, such as vacuum tubes, that made electronics bulky and non-portable.<
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999413
Detailed TOC of Semiconductor Materials Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Analysis Methodology
2.2 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Technical Advancement Along With Product Innovation of the Electronic Materials
4.4.2 Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics Goods
4.4.3 Increased Demand From Osat/Packaging Companies
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Complexity in the Manufacturing Process
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Silicon Carbide
5.1.2 Gallium Manganese Arsenide
5.1.3 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide
5.1.4 Molybdenum Disulfide
5.1.5 Bismuth Telluride
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Fabrication
5.2.1.1 Process Chemicals
5.2.1.2 Photomasks
5.2.1.3 Electronic Gases
5.2.1.4 Photoresists Ancilliaries
5.2.1.5 Sputtering Targets
5.2.1.6 Silicon
5.2.1.7 Other Fabrication Materials
5.2.2 By Packaging
5.2.2.1 Substrates
5.2.2.2 Lead Frames
5.2.2.3 Ceramic Packages
5.2.2.4 Bonding Wire
5.2.2.5 Encapsulation Resins (Liquid)
5.2.2.6 Die Attach Materials
5.2.2.7 Other Packaging Materials
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Consumer Electronics
5.3.2 Manufacturing
5.3.3 Automotive
5.3.4 Energy and Utility
5.3.5 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 South Korea
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 BASF SE
6.1.2 LG Chem Ltd
6.1.3 Indium Corporation
6.1.4 Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd
6.1.5 KYOCERA Corporation
6.1.6 Henkel AG & Company KGAA
6.1.7 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd
6.1.8 Dow Chemical Co.
6.1.9 International Quantum Epitaxy PLC.
6.1.10 Nichia Corporation
6.1.11 Intel Corporation
6.1.12 UTAC Holdings Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Elastic Tape Market Size by Growth Status 2020 Global Key Players, Development Plans, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Trend and COVID-19 Impact on Geography Forecast till 2026
Cereal Ingredient Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026
Ultra Low Power Microcontroller (MCU) Market Growth Opportunities 2020: Growing Globally with New Innovations of Key Players, Competitive Strategies, Global Size and Share, Forecast to 2026
High Speed Fuse Market Share with Growth Rate 2020-2026 | Industry Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact
Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Growth Rate and Business Share 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Flexographic Printing Inks Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Special Effect Smoke Machines Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026
Containers for Pharmaceutical Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026
Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Smart Glass Market Size – Analysis by Global Trends, Recent Demand Status & Share, Top Key Players, Business Strategies and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
Wheelchair Market Size Report 2021: Product Specification and Consumption Analysis by Growth Demand, Competition Strategy, Revenue and Gross Margin Forecast to 2025
Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026