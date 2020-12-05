“Semiconductor Materials Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Semiconductor Materials market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

BASF SE

LG Chem Ltd

Indium Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

KYOCERA Corporation

Henkel AG & Company KGAA

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Dow Chemical Co.

International Quantum Epitaxy PLC.

Nichia Corporation

Intel Corporation

UTAC Holdings Ltd Key Market Trends: Substrates is Expected to hold Major Share Over the past decade, the cost contribution of electronics to the automotive industry has increased from 18-20% to about 40-45%. In 2017, it was estimated that the automotive sector will account for about 9% of the worldwide semiconductor revenue. This has been a major driver for the growth of the semiconductor market in this industry. The growth of semiconductor content has been on a steady rise and the share of electronic systems in the vehicle cost may reach 50% of the total car cost by 2030.

This factor is attributed to the rapid advances in the development of leading-edge technologies, such as autonomous driving, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything communication, and power management in electric vehicles (EVs), including navigation, dashboard camera, and smart keys, as well as a widely anticipated image processor. It is predicted that smart vehicles capable of fully autonomous driving will employ up to 7,000 chips. Given this scenario, even a failure rate of 1ppm, already very low by any standard today, would lead to seven out of 1,000 cars with a safety risk.

Given the constraints of the automotive electronics market, semiconductor material qualification must follow extensive procedures. While a high degree of material purity is a prerequisite, manufacturing processes are actually much more sensitive to deviations of material quality, as they potentially lead to process recalibration. Thus, several quality excellence programs have been introduced by the automotive manufacturers, aimed at a zero defect target. Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold Major Share Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major share over the forecast period. According to the SEMI Materials Market Data, the total wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials were valued at USD 27.8 billion and USD 19.1 billion, respectively, in 2017. The wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials markets have recorded revenues of 12.7% and 5.4%, respectively, year-over-year increases, as compared to 2016. The increase in disposable income in these regions is anticipated to have a direct impact on the overall market growth.

In 2018, the global semiconductor materials market was valued at USD 50.63 billion. The market is anticipated to witness a stimulating growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand from various end-user industries. The ability of these materials to consume less power, along with broad temperature limits and high electron mobility, is projected to positively influence the global market.

Technical advancements, along with product innovation of the electronic materials, is primarily boosting the growth of the market.

Although other conductors are used in more specific applications, silicon is immensely popular due to factors, such as high mobility at room temperature, as well as high temperatures and faster transfer of electrical currents through silicon semiconductors, when compared to any other semiconductor.