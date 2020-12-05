Sat. Dec 5th, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

All News

Event Management Software Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

Bysambit

Dec 5, 2020

Event Management Software

Event Management Software Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Event Management Software market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999411

Top Players Are:

  • Etouches Inc.
  • Active Network LLC
  • XING SE
  • Cvent Inc.
  • Eventbrite Inc.
  • RunSignUp Inc.
  • Event Espresso
  • TryBooking Pty Ltd
  • EMS Software LLC
  • SignUpGenius Inc.
  • Certain Inc.
  • Ungerboeck Software International Inc.

    Key Market Trends:

    Media and Entertainment Segment Expected to Register a Significant Growth

    Event management software proves to be highly beneficial for third-party planners when compared to in-house planners, as the third-party planners plan more than a single concert or show that occur at any time of the year. It is estimated that some of the most popular festivals and events, such as Classic East, Sao Paulo Trip, and Outside Land Music and Art Festival, gross more than USD 16 million per event.

    Such colossal involvement of revenue makes media and entertainment events one of the most complicated events to plan, compared to events hosted by several other sectors, such as the educational and industrial. Furthermore, downtime in any event organizing process has a terrible effect on the reputation of the events. In many cases, many media and entertainment events are hosted for charity purposes, and hence, any deviations in the planning process or the software may put a dent in the reputation of the organizers.

    The very facts that the average ticket price for a music tour concert was around USD 85 million as of 2017 and that more than 20 million people attend such concerts indicate the complexity of these events. Hence, most of the planners in the sector prefer to be accurate by using some event management software, giving a vast scope for increased adoption of this software over the forecast period.

    North America Region to Hold Significant Share

    North America is expected to occupy around half of the global market share during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of this software for athletics events in educational institutions, film festivals, marathons, and various other private events. The presence of many established players, coupled with the presence of small and new entrants in the region, is one of the significant factors augmenting the market growth.

    The increasing demand for enhanced and efficient management of events in the region has led to partnerships between companies in the market and event organizers. For instance, Events.com’s proprietary technology platform provided an event management software, which delivered registration services, ticket cancellation insurance, sponsorship sales, and management technology, for the 2018 Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon. Moreover, the increasing frequency of cultural and sports events, such as the New York Marathon, which is the largest in the world, may aid the market growth.

    In 2017, the event management software startup, Gather, received a strategic investment to help restaurants and venues manage and grow their private events businesses. The investment of USD 55 million by Vista Equity Partners in Gather depicts the importance of these event management companies. Moreover, as the market is witnessing the entry of new players, such investments in the near future are expected to boost the event management software market.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999411

    Market Overview:

  • The event management software market is expected to register a CAGR of over 10.65% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Owing to this snowballing growth, the management of these events may no longer be ad hoc. Thus, a standard in managing events, right from the budgeting to real-time customization of the user’s experience, has played a vital role in the adoption of event management software.
  • The introduction of mobile applications for event management keeps planners, speakers, and attendees up to date on everything, from the agenda and the location of specific sessions and meetings, to last minute changes and schedules. These applications allow attendees to access a list of sessions with speaker bios, matchmaking opportunities, live polls, and other information.
  • Companies have also employed geolocation and RFID data to make it possible for event organizers to alert attendees about relevant booths, sessions, or meals, as they make their way around the venue. Event planners use monetization features, such as banner advertisements, sponsored push notifications, and premium listings to increase revenues and boost their brands.
  • Further, organizers also use mobile apps and other platforms to collect data during the event through QR codes and iBeacons. This data is often used to personalize the event experience. All these factors encourage customers to employ these mobile applications, and consequently, give the organizers data that may be leveraged to maximize profits, and enhance the customer’s overall event experience.
  • While developing economies, such as India, Brazil, and Malaysia, have strong growths in the number of events, due to the lack of awareness of event management software, there has been comparatively less adoption of these solutions in the mentioned regions.
  • Further, the software demands skilled professionals, as it requires the development of sophisticated software for mobile applications, reporting and streamlining of operations that are involved in tracking, as well as analyzing the correct parameters required. Additionally, the software requires a high amount of customization, given the differentiation in the type of events, due to which, there are complexities involved in the developing of the software itself. Further, this need for customization increases the overall cost of the solution. All these factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    The event management software is a platform that coordinates all tasks and activities, for events as small as a marathon to as large as the Olympics. These tasks include, sales and marketing, logistics, accounting, and travel management.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999411

    Detailed TOC of Event Management Software Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Growing Importance of Mobile Applications as Vital Marketing Tools
    4.3.2 Software Integration Across the Enterprise to Hold the Key to Greater ROI
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Lack of Awareness across Emerging Economies
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Software
    5.1.1 Event Marketing Software
    5.1.2 Event Planning Software
    5.1.3 Venue and Ticket Management Software
    5.1.4 Analytics and Reporting Software
    5.1.5 Other Software
    5.2 By Organization Size
    5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
    5.2.2 Large-scale Enterprises
    5.3 By End User
    5.3.1 Corporate
    5.3.2 Government
    5.3.3 Education
    5.3.4 Media and Entertainment
    5.3.5 Other End Users
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Latin America
    5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Etouches Inc.
    6.1.2 Active Network LLC
    6.1.3 XING SE
    6.1.4 Cvent Inc.
    6.1.5 Eventbrite Inc.
    6.1.6 RunSignUp Inc.
    6.1.7 Event Espresso
    6.1.8 TryBooking Pty Ltd
    6.1.9 EMS Software LLC
    6.1.10 SignUpGenius Inc.
    6.1.11 Certain Inc.
    6.1.12 Ungerboeck Software International Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    TETRA Radios Market Size by Growth Dynamics 2020 Outlook by Global Share | Segmentation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industry Forecast to 2026

    Sugar Decorations and Inclusions Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026

    Potentiostats Market 2020: Growing Tends in Global Regions with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Size and Share, Types and Applications, and Recent Development Status Forecast till 2026

    Spring Wheat Seed Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 With COVID-19 Analysis

    High Voltage Inverters Market Growth Opportunities, Size Outlook 2020: Business Prospect and Industry Share, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

    Pharmaceutical Flip Off Seals Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

    Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) IC Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026

    Beer Manifolds Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026

    Commercial Printing Solution Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

    Anomaly Detection Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024

    Blood Bank Market Growth Rate with Covid-19 Impact Analysis: Latest Opportunities and Trends by Industry Size, Key Players by Share Forecast 2021 to 2025

    Construction Travel Lift Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

    • By sambit

    Related Post

    All News

    Explosion-proof Equipment Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

    Dec 5, 2020 sambit
    All News

    Modular Data Center Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

    Dec 5, 2020 sambit
    All News

    Alumina Trihydrate Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

    Dec 5, 2020 sambit

    You missed

    All News

    Explosion-proof Equipment Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

    Dec 5, 2020 sambit
    All News

    Event Management Software Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

    Dec 5, 2020 sambit
    All News

    Modular Data Center Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

    Dec 5, 2020 sambit
    All News

    Caprolactam Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

    Dec 5, 2020 sambit