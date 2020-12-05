“Permanent Magnet Motor Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Permanent Magnet Motor market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Franklin Electric Company Inc.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Baldor Electric Company Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Ametek Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd

Autotrol Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Industrial Automation

Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA

Aerotech Corporation

Crouzet Automatismes SAS

Buhler Motors GmbH

ABB Limited

Nider Corporation Key Market Trends: Energy Segment to Hold Significant Share The two fastest-growing means of producing electricity are the solar and wind energy sectors. According to Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), 2016 was another strong year for the global wind industry, with annual installations reaching more than 50 GW. It did not match the record-breaking installations witnessed in 2015, when the annual market crossed the 60 GW mark for the first time.

In 2016, new investments in clean energy fell to USD 287.5 billion, 18% lower, when compared to the record investment of USD 348.5 billion, in 2015. According to BNEF, Asia-Pacific (specifically China) alone accounted for USD 135 billion or almost 47% of the total global investments in clean energy, during 2016.

The global production at the end of 2016 was 486.8 GW, representing a cumulative market growth of more than 12%. The 23.4 GW in new installations, in China, powered this growth. Overall, the global wind power industry installed 54.6 GW, in 2016. North America to Witness Significant Growth United States established a new renewable energy milestone in 2017. For the first time, wind and solar energy accounted for a significant portion of all electricity generation, with wind comprising 8%, and solar coming in at 2%. However, hydroelectric power still held the dominant share in the region.

In 2016, US wind installations totaled over 82 GW. Wind surpassed traditional hydropower generation to become the largest source of renewable electric power.

In Canada, around 700 MW of new wind capacity was installed, and with a total of 12 GW installed capacity, became the eighth-largest market, globally.

The global permanent magnet motor market was valued at USD 31.03 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 52.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Permanent magnet motors have seen a significant rise in their adoption over the years, due to their high efficiency and throughput. This trend is expected to follow over the coming years, owing to product differentiation and innovations supported by market incumbents.

Due to lack of direct contact between stator and rotor, PMM has been identified to provide higher efficiency and speed, in comparison to conventional ACIM. Due to this, it is now being deployed in various end-user industries and by multiple companies, worldwide. Lower operating temperatures of PMM also reduce wear and tear, and minimize maintenance requirements, making it a suitable replacement for conventional motors. PMM motors have been integrated into different industries for years, owing to their extended bearing and insulation life, robust construction, and to enable a trouble-free operation in harsh environments.