Increasing Demand for the Production of Nylon 6 Fibers

The nylon 6 fibers segment dominated the market in 2017, and it is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from the textile and carpets industry across the world.

Increasing focus on recycling caprolactam is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and South Korea.

Production of nylon 6 fibers is one of the major applications of caprolactam, which accounts for over 56% of the caprolactam market share.

Nylon 6 fibers are wrinkle proof and highly resistant to abrasion and chemicals, such as acids and alkalis. Moreover, it is easy to dye these fibers, which primarily produce deep and bright shades, while offering high strength and lightweight.

Nylon 6 fibers have varied applications in sportswear, swimwear, hosiery, and fashion wear. They have great stretch fit properties when combined with spandex fibers.

Apart from clothing, nylon 6 fibers have other industrial applications, like tarpaulins, fishing nets, and tarpaulins. Moreover, they are used in packaging applications, as they have good mechanical, optical, and barrier properties.

Nylon 6 fibers are extensively used in the production of fishing nets, tire yarns, sewing threads, industrial drive-belts, etc.

Though the nylon 6 fiber segment is saturated in western countries, it is growing considerably in the Asian region, particularly in China. Owing to competition from other materials, like nylon 66 and polyester, the nylon 6 segment’s growth is expected to be sluggish during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2017. With growing textile and automotive industries in countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the consumption of caprolactam is increasing in the region. China is the largest producer of polyamide 6 in the world, and had a production share of about 19.7%, in 2017. Some of the largest producers of polyamide 6 in China are Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon Co Ltd, BASF (China) Co. Ltd, and Liheng (Changle) Polyamide Technology Co. Ltd. In 2017, the annual GDP growth rate of China grew from 6.7%, to reach 6.9%. The GDP recorded similar growth in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue in the years to come. China is by far the largest automotive manufacturer in the world, since 2009, with the current share of production of over 29%. In 2017, the Chinese automotive industry recorded a growth of 3.19% and reached a total of 29,015,434 units. The Chinese textile industry is the largest in the world, with a market share of over 35%. In 2017, the Chinese textiles exports saw an annual growth of 4.5%. During the same year, in terms of share in world textile exports, China remained a global leader, with a share of 37.1%. With the increase in textile production, the caprolactam market is expected to register gradual growth in China. South Korea had the production capacity of 58 kilo metric ton of nylon 6 and 66 resin, in 2017. The major producer of nylon 6 and 66 resin in South Korea is Solvay Polyamide and Intermediates. South Korea had the production capacity of 270 kilo metric ton of caprolactam, in 2017. The major producer of caprolactam in South Korea is Capro Corporation. The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are expected to contribute to the increasing demand for caprolactam consumption in the region during the forecast period.

