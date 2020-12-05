“Alumina Trihydrate Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Alumina Trihydrate market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Key Market Trends: Increasing Demand for Plastics Alumina trihydrate is majorly used in plastics as a flame retardant. Almost 50% of the alumina trihydrate produced is being used in the plastics industry.

Plastics are being used in different end-user industries owing to the advantages such as low cost, less weight, durable, water resistant, etc. Some of the major end-user industries include automotive & transportation, construction, electrical & electronics, etc.

Growing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry, in order to provide increased efficiency and design flexibility, is primarily responsible for the growth of the plastics market. High-performance plastics offer manufacturers the advantages of design and comparable strength of steel, which helps in reducing the overall weight and controlling greenhouse gas emissions.

The building and construction sector is the second-largest application segment for plastics. The demand from developing economies, like China and India, is much more than the demand from developed countries, like United States and United Kingdom. In developed countries, the construction sector is mature, as compared to the construction sector in developing economies, which is growing drastically, fuelled by the growing population and increasing urbanization. It is projected that, by 2021, China and India together are expected to account for around 40% of the global construction industry.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing demand for plastics and growing building & construction industries in the countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of alumina trihydrate is increasing in the region. The market in the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for alumina trihydrate is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. It is also called as Alumina Hydrate, Aluminum Hydroxide, Aluminum Tri Hydroxide, and Aluminum Hydrate.

Increasing demand for plastics from various end-user industries are expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Availability of some non-toxic substitutes such as Magnesium Hydroxide and Calcium Carbonate is likely to hinder the market’s growth.